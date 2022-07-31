Wireless streaming: How to mirror iPhone to TV? Screen mirroring vs screen casting?

Mirroring an iPhone screen on TV is one of those features that makes you say technology has, indeed, come so far. Gone are the days when you'd require bundles of knotted cable to display your phone on a larger screen. Now, with just a few taps, iPhones can share their screen with TVs and other displays.

Screen mirroring can be used to stream photos or videos from your phone to a smart TV. The wireless streaming is especially helpful with live stream videos on social media which usually cannot be accessed on a television screen. Twitch, Instagram and even TikTok have the option to live stream nowadays so here’s how you can tune into your favorite streamers on TV.

How to go live on TikTok: A step-by-step guide to using the TikTok LIVE feature.

How to use Apple Pay: Tips for setting up and using the contactless payment method

How to mirror an iPhone to TV

According to Apple’s iPhone user guide, you can enable the screen mirroring option if you own an Apple TV or an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV. Below the instructions are a list of AirPlay 2-enabled devices.

To mirror your iPhone on Apple TV or a smart TV:

Open Control Center on your iPhone by swiping from the top-right corner of your screen. Tap the Screen Mirroring button which looks like two interlinked rectangles and choose your Apple TV or an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV from the list. If an AirPlay passcode appears on the TV screen, enter the passcode on your iPhone. To stop mirroring your iPhone, open Control Center and tap the Screen Mirroring button, then tap Stop Mirroring.

MacBook Air with M2: Hands-on with Apple's new laptop

Planning to subscribe to Apple TV?: Learn how much it costs.

What are some AirPlay 2-enabled devices?

These are some of the AirPlay 2-enabled devices. You can find the full list of TVs and devices here.

Samsung FHD/HD 4, 5 Series (2018)

LG SuperUHD SK 9, 8 series (2018)

Hitachi Roku TV

Sony A8H Series (2020)

VIZIO P-Series (2016, 2017, 2018)

What is the difference between screen mirroring and screen casting?

Sometimes users might get confused about the difference between screen mirroring and screen casting since they’re so similar.

Story continues

Screen mirroring is used to show the exact movements of your iPhone or other device’s screen on a larger display such as a TV in the same room. The destination display duplicates your device exactly.

Screen casting – another feature that commonly exists with screen mirroring in phones, tablets and more – refers to casting a video from your device to a display and continuing to use the device without interrupting the video. For example, you can cast a video from your phone to a TV while still being able to use your phone to text someone back. The texting will not affect the video playing on the TV.

Screen casting doesn’t duplicate the phone’s exact screen or movements onto the TV, either. Therefore, once you cast a video; you cannot see it play on your phone while it runs on the TV.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to mirror iPhone to TV using screen mirroring: Apple TV, smart TV