WirelessCar Awarded "Connected Car Product of the Year" for Smart EV Routing in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

·3 min read

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, today announced that its Smart EV Routing product has been awarded "Connected Car Product of the Year" by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing is an API product that is fueled by connected car data, as well as data from numerous external sources. The API enables electric car manufacturers to bring high quality in-vehicle routing experiences into vehicle infotainment systems as well as integrating EV routing into web and mobile companion applications. By providing a routing experience specifically tailored for the needs of the electric vehicle driver, Smart EV Routing aims to reduce both charge and range anxiety.

The product uses a variety of parameters, such as real-time dynamic vehicle data and other environmental data combined with intelligent routing algorithms in order to plan and optimize the best possible route for an EV driver. Smart EV Routing is a dynamic digital tool that provides peace of mind to the driver so that he/she can be confident about reaching the destination on long-distance journeys.

"We are honored to be recognized by the IoT Breakthrough community for our Smart EV Routing product," said Martin Rosell, CEO of WirelessCar. "The product is agnostic in the sense that it allows car makers to use whatever content providers they want for their specific solutions regarding map data, traffic data, charging infrastructure, weather data and forecasts, and more."

Rosell continued, "Independently of the car manufacturer's strategy, we believe that Smart EV Routing will help to drive EV adoption, education, and clearly and proactively address consumer uncertainties and complexities that arise when driving an EV. We believe this can be a clear brand statement itself, which can support a car manufacturer's brand building and positioning within the EV segment."

WirelessCar announced the global launch of Smart EV Routing virtually at CES 2022. In November 2020, the company announced Detroit, Michigan as its new U.S. Headquarters.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world and the industry evaluation was broad and extremely competitive for the 2022 program.

To learn more please visit: https://www.wirelesscar.com/products/smart-ev-routing/

To receive a virtual demo of WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing, please contact: noemi.kubiak@wirelesscar.com

CONTACT:

Media Contacts:

Megan Kathman
Skyya PR for WirelessCar
+1 651 785 3212
megan@skyya.com

Noemi Kubiak
WirelessCar
+46 765 200727
noemi.kubiak@wirelesscar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/r/wirelesscar-awarded--connected-car-product-of-the-year--for-smart-ev-routing-in-2022-iot-breakthroug,c3485597

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/i/smart-ev-routing---wirelesscar,c2999752

Smart EV Routing - WirelessCar

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wirelesscar-awarded-connected-car-product-of-the-year-for-smart-ev-routing-in-2022-iot-breakthrough-awards-program-301460400.html

SOURCE WirelessCar

