Wirepas Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Industrial IoT Requirements with the Ground-breaking Wirepas Private 5G Solution

·3 min read

Its limitless scalability enables enterprises to add any number of new devices to the network, ensuring high performance and reliability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Finland-based Wirepas Ltd. with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its novel Wirepas Private 5G solution. Operating on a dedicated global spectrum, it will be the world's first non-cellular 5G connectivity product.

2021 Global 5G Network Infrastructure New Product Innovation Award
2021 Global 5G Network Infrastructure New Product Innovation Award

"The Wirepas Private 5G fulfills several enterprise requirements, such as high scalability and performance," said Troy M. Morley, Senior Industry Analyst. "Its limited infrastructure and easy installation make it up to 90 percent less expensive than competing solutions. Furthermore, its minimal maintenance and centralized, self-healing features make the network extremely reliable. This reliability improves with every device added to the network."

Wirepas's solution can connect devices at a higher density and lower operational costs than other solutions in the market. It can connect up to 1,000 devices in a cubic meter with bi-directional communications and, due to the solution's ease of use, enterprises can eliminate the need for networking experts.

Wirepas Private 5G allows enterprises to connect millions of devices even in the toughest, most demanding environments. Without SIM cards, subscriptions, or heavy infrastructure, it enables any enterprise to set up its own self-managing on-premise network in a private environment. It works without any middlemen and delivers all the benefits of 5G.

"Wirepas Private 5G can handle large-scale, high-density applications without single points of failure at a tenth of the normal cost and with significantly lower power consumption than cellular alternatives," noted Morley. "Its reliability and performance, combined with affordable installation and operation, will make the Wirepas Private 5G solution a valuable enterprise IoT networking solution."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano
P: 210.477.8417
E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Wirepas

Wirepas is a leading IoT company on a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It offers failure-free connectivity to any enterprise of any size. The company is changing the face of IoT through connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, infinitely scalable, high-density and long-range network applications. Wirepas technology allows any enterprise to set up and manage its own autonomous network without operators, separate network infrastructure, middlemen or subscriptions. At a fraction of the cost of other technologies. Wirepas also stands as the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT using a free global spectrum. Through offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India, South Korea and the United States. Wirepas serves customers across the world in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart manufacturing and smart metering. https://www.wirepas.com/
Contact:

Mia Karlsson
P: +33 6 49 82 97 99
Mia.karlsson@wirepas.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

