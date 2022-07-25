Wiring Duct Global Market Report 2022: Growing Application of Halogen Free Wiring Ducts & Increasing Ventures in Real Estate Enterprises and Infrastructure Expansion Presents Opportunities

TipRanks

Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin