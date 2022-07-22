U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Wiring Duct Global Market Report 2022: Rising Requirements from Data Stations and Information Technology Equipment Driving Growth

·2 min read

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wiring Duct Market Research Report by Type (Flexible Wiring Duct, Narrow Finger Wire Duct, and Solid Wall Wire Duct), Material, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Wiring Duct Market size was estimated at USD 355.92 million in 2021, USD 370.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.27% to reach USD 457.62 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Acceleration in urban growth

  • Rising requirements from data stations and information technology equipment

  • Environmental concerns regarding recycling and demolition of pipelines

Restraints

  • Materials used in wire ducting like PVC produce highly toxic dioxins

Opportunities

  • Growing application of halogen free wiring ducts

  • Increasing ventures in real estate enterprises and infrastructure expansion

Challenges

  • Problems associated with installation of new ducts

Key Players

  • ABB Ltd

  • Aliaxis Group S.A.

  • Anamet Electrical Inc.

  • Atkore International

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • Fastenal Company

  • Hager Group

  • Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi International Corporation

  • Omega Engineering, Inc

  • Panduit Corporation

  • Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

  • Robroy Industries

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

  • Wheatland Tube Co.

  • Zekelman Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Wiring Duct Market, by Type

7. Wiring Duct Market, by Material

8. Wiring Duct Market, by Application

9. Americas Wiring Duct Market

10. Asia-Pacific Wiring Duct Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wiring Duct Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfcp5y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiring-duct-global-market-report-2022--rising-requirements-from-data-stations-and-information-technology-equipment-driving-growth-301591617.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

