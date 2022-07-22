Wiring Duct Global Market Report 2022: Rising Requirements from Data Stations and Information Technology Equipment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wiring Duct Market Research Report by Type (Flexible Wiring Duct, Narrow Finger Wire Duct, and Solid Wall Wire Duct), Material, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wiring Duct Market size was estimated at USD 355.92 million in 2021, USD 370.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.27% to reach USD 457.62 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Acceleration in urban growth

Rising requirements from data stations and information technology equipment

Environmental concerns regarding recycling and demolition of pipelines

Restraints

Materials used in wire ducting like PVC produce highly toxic dioxins

Opportunities

Growing application of halogen free wiring ducts

Increasing ventures in real estate enterprises and infrastructure expansion

Challenges

Problems associated with installation of new ducts

Key Players

ABB Ltd

Aliaxis Group S.A.

Anamet Electrical Inc.

Atkore International

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fastenal Company

Hager Group

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Mitsubishi International Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc

Panduit Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Robroy Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Wheatland Tube Co.

Zekelman Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Wiring Duct Market, by Type

7. Wiring Duct Market, by Material

8. Wiring Duct Market, by Application

9. Americas Wiring Duct Market

10. Asia-Pacific Wiring Duct Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wiring Duct Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

