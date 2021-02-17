U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,921.24
    -11.35 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,550.68
    +27.93 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,920.61
    -126.89 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,256.09
    -16.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.02
    +0.97 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    -26.10 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    27.33
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8920
    -0.1880 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,601.55
    +3,333.91 (+6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,040.48
    +48.47 (+4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,710.90
    -37.96 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,292.19
    -175.56 (-0.58%)
     

Wirtek signs non-binding acquisition agreement as a major milestone in the Accelerate25 strategy

WirTek A/S
·2 min read
This company announcement contains inside information

Wirtek has entered into a comprehensive non-binding agreement (Letter of Intent) to acquire a profitable, growth-oriented software company providing outsourcing services that complement and further build-out Wirtek's service offerings.

The expected acquisition is closely aligned with Wirtek's newly published Accelerate25 strategy and will further expand Wirtek's access to international clients, international sales channels, and will add approximately 40 new colleagues to Wirtek.

The acquisition, when and if completed, will have a substantial positive effect on both revenue and EBITDA for Wirtek during the financial year 2021 and in the entire Accelerate25 strategy period.

The final closing of the acquisition is planned for beginning of April 2021 and is conditional upon a satisfactory due-diligence result.

Cash and share-based payment

Payment for the acquisition will be given partly in cash and partly in Wirtek shares. A significant part of the share-based payment will be directly linked to the financial results of the acquired software company over the next years.

Wirtek has as an integral part of the acquisition entered into conditional agreements to purchase existing Wirtek shares to cover up to 100% of the shares needed for the share-based payment. These conditional agreements have been entered into with the Board of Directors, who are willing to support the completion of the transaction.

The pricing of the shares used in all the agreements has been calculated based on the current pricing of Wirtek shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Further details about the acquisition will be published after the final closing.

Wirtek will be releasing the annual report for 2020 on March 4, 2021.

Further information

  • Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2125 9001

  • Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317

About Wirtek

Wirtek is a Danish IT outsourcing company. Since 2001, we have been teaming up with companies to help them create great software solutions and electronic equipment products.

Several clients have been with us for 10+ years, so we can confidently say that in outsourcing, the quality of the relationship matters just as much as the quality of the delivered software. Our clients get state-of-the-art technical solutions and a committed team that works with them as if it were their own.

Wirtek has offices in Denmark (HQ + sales) and three development and test centres in Romania, and we are 100+ colleagues. Wirtek was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sued for Securities Fraud Over GameStop Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.The proposed class action against Gill, who adopted the online nickname “Roaring Kitty,” was filed Tuesday in federal court in Massachusetts. The suit said Gill was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market to profit himself. Gill touted GameStop shares through an extensive social media presence on Youtube, Twitter and Reddit.“Gill’s deceitful and manipulative conduct not only violated numerous industry regulations and rules, but also various securities laws by undermining the integrity of the market for GameStop shares,” the suit said. “He caused enormous losses not only to those who bought option contracts, but also to those who fell for Gill’s act and bought GameStop stock during the market frenzy at greatly inflated prices.”Gill did not respond to a message seeking comment sent to an email address associated with him.Gill became one of the public faces of the GameStop rally that has been a Wall Street obsession this year. The stock’s stratospheric rise appeared to pit scrappy individual investors against sophisticated hedge funds who were heavily shorting the troubled mall retailer. Some funds lost billions of dollars covering their positions as GameStop shares surged more than 1,700% during one stretch in January.Broker LicensesThose gains have largely evaporated since then though, with the stock trading around $47 on Wednesday afternoon, down from its high of nearly $350 on Jan. 27.The lawsuit said Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and others, was far from being an amateur stock picker. Rather, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst who holds multiple broker licenses and was previously employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. The lawsuit also named Mass Mutual and a brokerage subsidiary of the company as defendants, saying they had an obligation to supervise Gill’s activities in the market.A spokeswoman for Mass Mutual said the company was reviewing the matter and had no comment.Along with investors, the GameStop rally attracted the attention of politicians, some of whom have called for greater regulation. Gill is scheduled to testify Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee, along with executives from Reddit, Robinhood Markets, Citadel LLC, Melvin Capital Management and Reddit.Read More: Citadel’s Griffin, Robinhood CEO to Testify at GameStop Hearing“In order to motivate amateur traders, Gill fashioned himself as a kind of Robin Hood and characterized securities professionals as villians,” the lawsuit said. “Gill, however, is no amateur. For many years, he actively worked as a professional in the investment and financial industries.”The would-be plaintiff representing investors in the case, Christian Iovin of Washington state, sold $200,000 worth of call options on GameStop shares when the stock was below $100. The stock quickly eclipsed $400 a share, forcing him to buy the calls back at elevated prices.(Updates with attempts to reach Gill, Mass Mutual for comment, adds background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • Warren Buffett is right to bet big on 5G: former Cisco CEO

    Former Cisco CEO John Chambers weighs in on Warren Buffett's big bets on 5G.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress has a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett Dumped GOLD Stock Ahead Of Gold-Price Death Cross

    Massive new fiscal spending under Democrats supports the gold bull case long term, but faster Fed tightening could weigh on gold for a while.

  • The IRS says it’s done sending stimulus checks for now — here’s how to get your money if you were eligible and missed out

    The IRS issued more than 307 million direct payments worth a combined $412 billion during the first and second round of stimulus checks.

  • Elon Musk Loses No. 1 Status As Tesla Stock Falls, But SpaceX Value Jumps

    Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, reclaiming his title from Elon Musk, who has seen his wealth lag with the recent drop in Tesla stock.

  • Flying taxi maker EHang shares rebound 40% after response to short-seller

    Shares of the Chinese autonomous flying vehicles company Ehang (EH) were rebounding more than 40% percent on Wednesday after responding to a short-seller reported which had sent the stock down about 60% yesterday.

  • EV-Battery Startup QuantumScape Soars on Technical Breakthrough

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle-battery startup, soared as much as 12% in late trading after saying it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its technology.The company, which is attempting to pioneer solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, said it was able to produce multilayer battery cells, a crucial stumbling block in taking the technology from the lab to the real world.“While there is still a lot of work to be done and we could encounter new challenges as we increase our layer count, this is an incredibly important result, and we are excited to have this so early in the year,” Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said in a letter to investors that was part of the company’s first quarterly financial report.The company is one of several startups and incumbents trying to develop solid-state batteries, an innovation that holds the promise of dramatically speeding up EV adoption by providing automakers with a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries.To become commercially viable, the company needs to deal with three main issues. It must build bigger and multilayered batteries, compared with what it’s testing in a controlled laboratory setting. The current build has only four layers, and the company may need to have as many as a dozen in the commercial version.It also needs to develop a reliable manufacturing line for certain critical components, such as ceramic separators. Finally, it has to put all those pieces in a factory where it can spread billions of dollars in equipment and machinery costs over large production volumes.Shares of San Jose, California-based QuantumScape, which began trading Nov. 27 after it merged with the blank-check company, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., jumped as high as $56.70 in after-market trading Tuesday.Faster to MarketBeing able to build multilayer battery cells that essentially perform like single-layered cells may shave months off the time needed to bring QuantumScape’s batteries to consumer vehicles, Singh said in an interview.Crucially, it gives the company confidence to build a small pilot facility in San Jose that will produce engineering samples for automakers to put in “hundreds of test cars” as soon as 2023, the CEO said. QuantumScape intends to use those samples to woo customers beyond its largest shareholder, Volkswagen AG, Singh said on a call following the release of quarterly results.“Now we have the ability to make cells before the JV comes up with VW,” he said in an interview. “This is new, this wasn’t part of the plan before.”Volkswagen has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs via a joint venture -- if enough batteries can be produced and at competitive prices. QuantumScape estimates it will cost $1.6 billion to build that battery factory, a 50-50 venture with Volkswagen that’s supposed to start producing cells in 2024.The company closed the fourth quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and equivalents. Spending plans this year include capital outlays and operating costs of $230 million to $290 million, the company said. However with additional financing from Volkswagen and the assumed exercise of warrants, QuantumScape expects to head into 2022 with more than $900 million.(Updates with details of developments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tilray Reports Late As Rally In Marijuana Stocks Loses Steam

    Tilray reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close today, as its shares and other marijuana stocks gave up huge gains.

  • Bill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 22 additional dividend stocks that Warren Buffett might consider buying

    His Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate recently started buying shares of Verizon and Chevron --- both have attractive dividend yields well-supported by expected cash flow.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations. Palantir stock also faces a test on Thursday when its IPO lock-up period expires.

  • SEC Data Show $359 Million of GameStop Shares Failed to Deliver

    (Bloomberg) -- On Jan. 28, the day after GameStop Corp. mania hit its crescendo on the back of a short squeeze for the record books, about $359 million worth of shares were caught in limbo.More than 1 million shares were deemed failed-to-deliver that day due either to buyers lacking cash to complete purchases or sellers not having the shares to settle trades, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission data.The SEC report, which covers trading from Jan. 15 through the end of the month, is just one more indication of the dislocation in the market for the video game retailer’s shares.GameStop stock, for months among the most heavily shorted on the New York Stock Exchange, surged more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as a legion of Reddit users piled on, forcing bearish traders to scramble for shares and brokers to take the highly unusual step of curbing trading.While the SEC’s list highlights the extent of the short squeeze, on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, where the GameStop trade was galvanized, it’s evidence of something else: the unproven theory that hedge funds were engaged in naked short-selling of the shares.Short sales -- when an investor borrows shares, sells them and then tries to buy them back at a lower price to profit from the difference -- are an everyday market occurrence. Naked short selling, the illegal practice of selling shares that aren’t known to exist, is just one possible cause of a failure-to-deliver, with more quotidian reasons being human error and administrative delays.“Fails-to-deliver can occur for a number of reasons on both long and short sales,” reads a disclaimer on the SEC website. “Therefore, fails-to-deliver are not necessarily the result of short selling, and are not evidence of abusive short selling or ‘naked’ short selling.”Failures to deliver can result in fines, losses as well as reputational harm, and in rare circumstances there’s also a risk they could lead to a reduction of market liquidity.One thing is clear: the Grapevine, Texas-based company is an anomaly in the data. Ranked by the dollar value of traded shares that couldn’t be delivered -- a sum that was influenced by the ballooning price of GameStop’s shares -- it was the only company to appear multiple times in the top 10 during the period. And it was only one of two companies, the other being Li Auto Inc., to feature atop a list dominated by exchange-traded funds.The data, which is released twice a month, tracks securities that had at least 10,000 shares that failed-to-deliver on a daily basis. The total number of shares for each day is a “cumulative number of all fails outstanding until that day, plus new fails that occur that day, less fails that settle that day,” according to the SEC’s website.About 2.1 million GameStop shares failed-to-deliver on Jan. 26 before falling to 138,179 on Jan. 29, the day after Robinhood and other brokerages began restricting trading in so-called meme stocks.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Comstock Mining stock soars more than fourfold after taking stake in lithium-ion battery recycler

    Comstock Mining Inc. is the stock du jour Wednesday, as it blasted higher more than fourfold on heavy volume to pace all premarket gainers. The mineral development and production company announced deals in which it secured rights for up to a 64% stake in Linico Corp., which is a lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling company. Comstock will pay $4.5 million in cash and 3.0 million shares of its restricted common stock, which represents a total consideration of $10.75 billion. Comstock shares shot up 307.6%, and trading volume of 13.0 million shares was already above the full-day average over the past 30 days of 12.7 million shares. Linico recently acquired a battery metal recycling facility in Nevada from Aqua Metals Inc., and Aqua Metals is investing $2 million for a 10% stake in Linico. "We see spent lithium-ion batteries as a potent industrial mineral, and - as with any resource, we need the right team, technology, and infrastructure to extract and process it," said Comstock Chief Executive Corrado De Gasperis. "This transaction assembles all three into an ecosystem of aligned partners, operating systemically on a common goal." The latest available data showed that Comstock short interest was just 0.2% of the public float. The stock has rallied 120.6% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.0%.

  • COVID-19 cases are dropping like a rock: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.