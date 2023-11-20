WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 19, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to David Barnard from LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Barnard: Thanks, Marliese. As a reminder, this is the third quarter results conference call for WiSA Technologies. With us today is Brett Moyer, CEO and President. Before turning the call over to Brett, I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. WiSA assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements except as required by law. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brett. Please go ahead, Brett.

Brett Moyer: Thank you, David, and thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining the call today. Today, we will not be going over the financials we filed the Q last night. If you have questions on financials, I'll take those during the Q&A. But 60 days ago at the end of July -- 90 days ago, at the end of July, we launched the WiSA E module, which is a major four-year milestone for the company. So what we're going to focus on today is what happened in the next 90 days. So what do we do in July or August, September, October, and I think you'll find that we really had tremendous success in the launch and getting this product out into the market. So we'll just go through two quick slides if there's new people listening to the webcast.

WiSA is about wireless audio, spatial audio. If you look at what the Dolby and Xperi or DTS are doing, they're trying to bring in elevated audio as well as front, back, rear side audio, traditionally the home theater stuff. So WiSA's role in it is to make sure that we can get whatever audio is being decoded by the TV or the AV receiver or a smart device to the speakers, all the speakers make sure they're in sync with the video and in sync with each other so you have a truly immersive, flawless, wireless audio. The other role WiSA does is we have a WiSA Association which is designed to make sure that when a product says WiSA or WiSA E on it, the market knows the consumer knows that, that product will work with any others that is interoperable, and we think that's a very important thing.

It's important to the speaker companies. It's important to all the audio companies as well as if you've a smart device, a phone or a TV, you want to know that the consumer has options to listen to the content on your smart device and it works with multiple brands. So that's the crux of it. Historically, we've had really premium audio brands chips designing and shipping our products. But today, let's talk about WiSA E. So we had launched WiSA with custom chips, a lot of IP took us a while developed. But as we've talked about in the last several years, our goal was to get to a software-based technology that can be loaded on to low-cost Wi-Fi chips, whether they are 2.4 gigahertz, 5 gigahertz can be loaded on to smart devices without additional hardware.

