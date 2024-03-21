Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visits Sheboygan businesses to learn about ongoing challenges

The exterior of Uptown Slice on Michigan Avenue as seen, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visited Sheboygan last week to better understand the local business scene.

During the visit, Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson and City Administrator Casey Bradley accompanied Rodriguez to meet with 3 Sheeps Brewing Company owner and brewmaster Grant Pauly, Longhouse Axe Bar owners Jeremy and Nikki Reynolds, and Uptown Slice owners James Owen and Jerry Feger.

They discussed successes and challenges entrepreneurs experience in Sheboygan, specifically ways to grow and develop a robust workforce.

Rodriguez also met with Sheboygan County manufacturers Old Wisconsin and Rockline Industries to discuss challenges with recruitment caused by housing shortages.

“Their insights shed light on the intersection of housing availability and talent acquisition, highlighting the need for collaborative solutions,” a news release said about the companies.

Sorenson said in the release: "We are honored to have Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Sheboygan and engage directly with our local business community. Her commitment to understanding the challenges and opportunities facing our city is commendable, and we look forward to continued collaboration to ensure Sheboygan remains a vibrant and thriving community for all.”

Bradley said the discussions with local businesses “underscore the resilience of Sheboygan’s business community and the importance of strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.”

