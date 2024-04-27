Wisconsin universities not asking right questions dealing with financial crisis | Letters

A recent Journal Sentinel article reported how a consulting firm was paid $2.8 million to study the finances of the University of Wisconsin System (“Are UW campuses financially viable?” April 13).

They found many of the campuses were in dire financial shape, using language such as “the future of the institution is at risk."

This may be reality. But if we want to plot a course for the future, are we starting with the right questions? Before asking if we’re going broke, maybe we should first step back and ask these questions:

How can we do a better job of preparing our young people to meet the needs of our industries, healthcare systems, governments and K-12 schools?

How can we ensure that all our high school graduates are pursuing either four-year-degrees, two-year or one-year degrees or trade apprenticeships?

How can we ensure that our college experience is affordable and no young people are left out due to financial reasons?

Wisconsin’s higher education system was once the envy of the country, if not the world. Remember the Wisconsin Idea? And now?

Yes, this all costs money. But if we first rethink where we’re going, the money to get there might fall into place more easily.

Jerry Schulz, Milwaukee

More opinions

UW is running campuses like corporations. Wisconsin colleges are suffering.

Being pregnant during an 1800s-era abortion ban was scary. We can’t go back.

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW colleges to prioritize student futures while fixing funding