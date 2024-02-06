Wisconsin workers remove local union at Keurig Dr Pepper warehouses in Oshkosh, Eau Claire and Tomah

Workers at Keurig Dr. Pepper warehouses in Wisconsin voted to decertify Teamsters Local 200 union

OSHKOSH ― One group of Wisconsin employees could be looking for new representation.

Workers at three Keurig Dr Pepper locations across the state have removed union Teamsters Local 200 over various concerns surrounding wages, benefits and the length of contracts.

The nonprofit National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation broke the news after aiding drivers and warehouse workers in decertifying the union at facilities in Oshkosh, Eau Claire and Tomah.

“Local 200 has been representing us for the entire 20 years I've been working here, and in that entire time, we've had four contracts [and] all four have been poor,” said Oshkosh-based driver Ray Cotts in a written statement to the Northwestern.

“[We were] constantly getting five-year contracts, which are of no benefit to us employees. Poor vacation, poor pay, subpar benefits, no real job protections [and] our contract wages were way below standard for our industry.

“The last contract was ratified in 2020 and since then nobody has even seen the business agent. Most employees didn't even know who he was,” he added.

According to National Right to Work representatives, Cotts was at the forefront of the decertification process by submitting the original petition to remove Teamsters Local 200.

Oshkosh mayor's proposal: Oshkosh readers, former mayors oppose current mayor's proposal to remove mayor title

At least 30% of workers must sign petition before NLRB can conduct a decertification election.

By National Labor Relations Board rule, at least 30% of workers in a particular union block must sign the petition before the NLRB can conduct an election to decertify that union by a majority vote.

The NLRB certified the removal of Teamsters Local 200 on Jan. 24 after 28 of the 48 ballots counted voted in favor of decertification.

The petition shows there were 71 eligible voters and Teamsters Local 200 did not file an appeal.

Calls and emails to representatives of both Keurig Dr Pepper and Teamsters Local 200 asking for comment on this story were not returned.

Story continues

“We just helped the employees to exercise their rights under the law that’s been in place since the 1930s because as much as employees have the right to work in unions, they also have the right to decertify them when they believe they are not working in their best interests,” said National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation President Mark Mix.

“Now, these workers are free to have direct conversations with their employer because what often happens is the union becomes the exclusive bargaining agent for employees and the only ones allowed to talk to the employer about wages, contracts and other benefits.

“They’re also not having their pay packages being deducted by a union they believe is not representing them to the level they would want,” he added.

Yet, Mix’s biggest issue is the difficulty to decertify unions as opposed to the ease to get in them.

Workers can't ask for a decertification election during the first three years of a collective-bargaining agreement.

NLRB rules state that workers can’t ask for a decertification election during the first three years of a collective-bargaining agreement between the union and the employer unless it occurs during a 30-day window.

That period begins 90 days and ends 60 days before the agreement expires.

“Wisconsin is a right to work state, so it's anyone's right to not have to join a union, but if you don't join, you are still subject to whatever contract the union negotiates, but you don't get to vote,” said Cotts.

“So if you want to vote, you have to pay for your vote [and] it's around $70 a month for five years to get a vote.

“You're not even allowed to submit suggestions for the contract if you don't pay,” he added.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, 16.2 million workers in the United States were represented by a union in 2023 — an increase of 191,000 from 2022.

Oshkosh gets Lendmark branch: Lendmark opens a fifth Wisconsin branch, this one in Oshkosh

Unionization rate fell slightly as a result of strong job growth in 2023.

But that represented a fall in the unionization rate of 11.3% to 11.2% because of last year’s very strong job growth.

However, senior vice president of the employment policy division at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Glenn Spencer, wrote that the NLRB under the Biden administration is beginning to “thwart employees’ efforts to free themselves from union representation via decertification petitions.”

Spencer wrote the NLRB’s decision in the Rieth-Riley Construction case has empowered directors to dismiss decertification petitions solely based on administrative investigations.

He used the example of the Starbucks Workers United Union.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Wisconsin workers remove union at Keurig Dr. Pepper warehouses