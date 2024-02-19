Wisconsinites have the lowest weekly grocery bill of any state, Census data says

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, grocery prices have jumped 17% since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Although inflation has come down from last summer, some Americans continue to feel the effects of price hikes when shopping for food.

The average American family spends about $270 on groceries per week, according to an analysis by HelpAdvisor of the Census Bureau's Household pulse survey. However, that increases for families with children, who spend an average of $331 a week at the grocery store.

On a more positive note, the data also found that Wisconsinites spend the least of any state on weekly groceries at $221.46 per week, nearly $50 below the national average. Iowa is the second-cheapest at $227.32 per week, and Nebraska is the third-cheapest at $235.12.

Which states have the most expensive weekly grocery bill?

How much do groceries cost in Milwaukee?

Here are the average prices of common grocery items in Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin and the United States, according to data from LivingCost.org.

Grocery items Milwaukee Wisconsin United States Milk (1 quart) $0.89 $1.01 $1.09 Bread (1.1 pound) $2.49 $3.07 $3.43 Rice (2.2 pounds) $4.35 $4.71 $4.33 Eggs (12) $3.14 $3.25 $3.90 Cheese (2.2 pounds) $11 $11.50 $13 Chicken breast (2.2 pounds) $9.41 $10.50 $11.90 Round steak (2.2 pounds) $14.10 $14 $16.40 Apples (2.2 pounds) $4.84 $4.86 $4.99 Bananas (2.2 pounds) $1.34 $1.40 $1.77 Oranges (2.2 pounds) $5.03 $4.29 $4.42 Tomatoes (2.2 pounds) $4.05 $4.36 $4.64 Potatoes (2.2 pounds) $2.26 $2.31 $2.84 Onions (2.2 pounds) $2.74 $2.67 $2.87 Water (1 quart) $1.55 $1.38 $1.42 Coca-Cola/Pepsi (2 liters) $2.46 $2.44 $2.51 Wine (1 mid-priced bottle) $15.10 $13.40 $14.40 Beer (0.5 liters) $1.88 $1.89 $2.11 Cigarettes (1 pack) $9.78 $10.30 $10.10 Cold medicine (1 week worth) $9.20 $8.80 $9.21 Shampoo (1 bottle) $4.35 $5.23 $5.73 Toilet paper (4 rolls) $3.53 $3.58 $4.27 Toothpaste (1 tube) $1.74 $1.93 $2.07

What are the most popular grocery items in Wisconsin?

Not surprisingly, Wisconsin buys more dairy products and beer than the U.S. on average, according to data from the Census Bureau.

Nearly 11% of total sales at Wisconsin grocery stores are dairy products, compared to about 7% at grocery stores in the country as a whole. Beer and ale account for 2.8% of total sales at Wisconsin grocery stores and 2.1% nationwide.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin grocery stores sell less seafood and prescriptions than U.S. grocery stores on the whole. Nationally, fish and seafood account for 2.4% of grocery store sales. However, in Wisconsin, this food group makes up just 1.5% of grocery store sales. Prescriptions account for 4% of U.S. grocery store sales and 1.5% of Wisconsin grocery store sales.

The map below, from the Census Bureau, shows how grocery store sales in Wisconsin compare to other states and the U.S. as a whole.

