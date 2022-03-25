U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

WisdomTree Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • WETF
    Watchlist
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NYSE: WETF) today announced that the net asset value (“NAV”) for the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (Ticker: USFR) was restated as shown below. The NAV restatement is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for this ETF:

Ticker

Fund Name

NAV
Date

Revised
NAV

Original
NAV

NAV
Change
Amount

NAV
Change
Percentage

USFR

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

3/24/2022

$50.2710

$49.6458

$0.6252

1.26%

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $79.8 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Securities with floating rates can be less sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with fixed interest rates, but may decline in value. The issuance of floating rate notes by the U.S. Treasury is new and the amount of supply will be limited. Fixed income securities will normally decline in value as interest rates rise. The value of an investment in the Fund may change quickly and without warning in response to issuer or counterparty defaults and changes in the credit ratings of the Fund’s portfolio investments. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Contact Information:
Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com


