WisdomTree Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results – Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.04 ($0.10, as adjusted)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
·34 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

$5.8 million of net income ($16.31 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$72.8 billion of ending AUM, a decrease of 1.6% arising from market depreciation, partly offset by net inflows.

$0.5 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our international developed market equity and U.S. equity products.

0.41% average global advisory fee, an increase of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$78.1 million of operating revenues, an increase of 3.1% due to higher average AUM and a higher average global advisory fee.

80.6% gross margin1, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter.

31.0% operating income margin, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2021.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO


“WisdomTree’s positive momentum continued through Q3 with another quarter of organic growth and strong execution alongside our longer-term strategic initiatives. The $550 million of net inflows in the third quarter marked our fourth straight quarter of net inflows, and our year-to-date 6.5% pace of annualized organic growth reflects a significant upward change from recent prior years.

“The key takeaway of this quarter – and the past several quarters – is that our success today is being driven by the breadth and depth of our product lineup, unlike in years past. WisdomTree is the recipient of multiple industry awards for our solutions, people and technologies, a testament to the strength and focus of our business model, especially while operating as a remote-first company. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for where WisdomTree is headed.”

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President


“I’m pleased to report that WisdomTree continued its strong execution and organic growth in the third quarter and year-to-date. Our U.S. business is generating organic growth of nearly 13% year-to-date with five straight quarters of inflows, with recent success in equities and fixed income, including our U.S. Efficient Core fund which received a 5-star rating by Morningstar in September. We see runway for continued organic growth as our managed models business –already a meaningful driver of growth – continues to gain traction and our new model wins scale up.

“In Europe, our UCITS ETF franchise also continues to gain traction with twelve consecutive months of positive flows with over $1.2 billion of inflows year to date. In Q3, that success was complemented by the launch of our Carbon ETP in late August which has already grown to over $200 million in assets under management today. The pipeline for new fund launches in both the U.S. and Europe remains robust, and I look forward to sharing additional successes with you next quarter.

“In the digital assets space, the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) was the first ETF in the U.S. to add bitcoin futures as part of the fund mix, and our position in our European crypto ETPs remains strong. Our accomplishments also include launching our +Crypto Model Portfolio for advisers in collaboration with OnRamp Invest which features Gemini integration. We are excited to get this product to market and look forward to implementations with additional partners in the future.

“We are executing well on all fronts, building momentum and are excited to continue to build on our strong results.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions):

AUM

$

72.8

$

73.9

$

69.5

$

67.4

$

60.7

Net inflows/(outflows)

$

0.5

$

0.9

$

1.3

$

0.9

$

(0.5

)

Average AUM

$

74.6

$

73.7

$

69.6

$

64.1

$

61.2

Average advisory fee2

0.41

%

0.40

%

0.41

%

0.40

%

0.41

%

Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

Operating revenues2

$

78.1

$

75.8

$

71.3

$

65.7

$

63.7

Net income/(loss)

$

5.8

$

17.6

$

15.1

$

(13.5

)

$

(0.3

)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.04

$

0.11

$

0.09

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.01

)

Operating income margin

31.0

%

31.3

%

26.1

%

19.7

%

23.1

%

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1):

Gross margin2

80.6

%

81.0

%

80.4

%

77.2

%

77.5

%

Net income, as adjusted

$

16.3

$

16.8

$

12.5

$

9.2

$

11.0

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.08

$

0.06

$

0.07

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS


Company News

Product News

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Sept. 30,
2021

Sept. 30,
2020

Operating Revenues:

Advisory fees2

$

76,400

$

74,169

$

70,042

$

64,697

$

63,028

$

220,611

$

181,697

Other income

1,712

1,606

1,214

954

721

4,532

2,563

Total revenues

78,112

75,775

71,256

65,651

63,749

225,143

184,260

Operating Expenses:

Compensation and benefits

22,027

20,331

22,627

20,827

19,098

64,985

53,848

Fund management and administration2

15,181

14,367

13,947

14,942

14,328

43,495

41,785

Marketing and advertising

2,925

3,594

3,006

3,715

2,996

9,525

7,413

Sales and business development

2,935

2,159

2,145

2,595

2,386

7,239

7,984

Contractual gold payments

4,250

4,314

4,270

4,449

4,539

12,834

12,362

Professional fees

1,583

1,921

2,013

1,322

950

5,517

3,580

Occupancy, communications and equipment

1,163

1,266

1,475

1,622

1,611

3,904

4,805

Depreciation and
amortization

185

256

252

261

253

693

760

Third-party distribution fees

1,873

2,130

1,343

1,291

1,233

5,346

3,928

Acquisition and disposition- related costs

416

Other

1,787

1,752

1,571

1,720

1,611

5,110

5,204

Total operating expenses

53,909

52,090

52,649

52,744

49,005

158,648

142,085

Operating income

24,203

23,685

18,607

12,907

14,744

66,495

42,175

Other Income/(Expenses):

Interest expense

(3,729

)

(2,567

)

(2,296

)

(2,694

)

(2,511

)

(8,592

)

(6,974

)

Gain/(loss) on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments

1,737

497

2,832

(22,385

)

(8,870

)

5,066

(34,436

)

Interest income

689

225

231

351

111

1,145

393

Impairments

(15,853

)

(303

)

(3,080

)

(16,156

)

(22,752

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2,387

)

Other losses and gains, net

(714

)

49

(5,893

)

524

744

(6,558

)

56

Income/(loss) before income taxes

6,333

21,889

13,178

(11,297

)

1,138

41,400

(23,925

)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

500

4,259

(1,969

)

2,200

1,408

2,790

(1,767

)

Net income/(loss)

$

5,833

$

17,630

$

15,147

$

(13,497

)

$

(270

)

$

38,610

$

(22,158

)

Earnings/(loss) per share – basic

$

0.04

$

0.113

$

0.093

($0.10)3

($0.01)3

$

0.243

($0.16)3

Earnings/(loss) per share – diluted

$

0.04

$

0.11

$

0.09

($0.10)3

($0.01)3

$

0.24

($0.16)3

Weighted average common shares – basic

142,070

145,542

145,649

145,096

145,564

144,445

149,886

Weighted average common shares – diluted

159,213

164,855

161,831

145,096

145,564

161,706

149,886

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1)

Income before income taxes

$

20,991

$

21,253

$

15,583

$

11,504

$

13,242

Income tax expense

$

4,674

$

4,458

$

3,079

$

2,281

$

2,205

Net income

$

16,317

$

16,795

$

12,504

$

9,223

$

11,037

Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.08

$

0.06

$

0.07

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

  • Operating revenues increased 3.1% and 22.5% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, due to higher average global AUM.

  • Our average global advisory fee was 0.41%, 0.40%2 and 0.41%2 during the third quarter of 2021, the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased 3.5% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs and sales and business development expenses, partly offset by lower marketing expenses, professional fees and third-party distribution fees.

  • Operating expenses increased 10.0% from the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, third-party distribution fees, professional fees and sales and business development expenses, partly offset by lower occupancy expenses and contractual gold payments.

Other Income/(Expenses)

  • Interest expense increased 45.3% and 48.5% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower effective interest rate.

  • We recognized a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2021. The gain was due to lower forward-looking gold prices. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

  • Interest income increased 206.2% and 520.7% from the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively, due to an increase in our securities owned.

  • During the third quarter of 2021, we recognized an impairment charge of $15.9 million in connection with the termination of our New York office lease. The impairment was inclusive of the write-off of the right-of-use asset, leasehold improvements and fixed assets, broker fees and a reduction in operating lease liabilities.

  • Other net losses were $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. This quarter includes losses on our securities owned of $1.3 million and a gain of $0.8 million related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

  • Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 of 7.9% resulted in income tax expense of $0.5 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a lower tax rate on foreign earnings and a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration, partly offset by higher non-deductible executive compensation.

  • Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 22.3%1.

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating revenues increased 22.2% as compared to 2020 due to higher average AUM.

  • Operating expenses increased 11.7% as compared to 2020 primarily due to higher incentive compensation accruals and headcount, marketing expenses, professional fees, fund management and administration costs, third party distribution fees and contractual gold payments. These increases were partly offset by lower occupancy expenses and sales and business development expenses.

  • Significant items reported in other income/(expenses) in 2021 include an increase in interest expense of 23.2% due to a higher level of debt outstanding; a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $5.1 million; an increase in interest income of 191.3% due to an increase in our securities owned; impairment charges of $16.2 million; a non-cash charge of $5.2 million arising from the release of tax-related indemnification assets upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); losses on our securities owned of $2.2 million, a gain of $0.8 million related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business; and a gain of $0.4 million recognized on our investment in Securrency, Inc. due to its recent capital raise. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

  • Our effective income tax rate for 2021 of 6.7% resulted in income tax expense of $2.8 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a tax benefit of $5.2 million recognized in connection with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a lower tax rate on foreign earnings and a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration. These items were partly offset by tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and non-deductible executive compensation.

CONFERENCE CALL

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number is (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $76.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

1

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”

2

Advisory fees and fund management and administration expenses previously reported have been voluntarily revised by us due to an immaterial error correction. These line items have been reduced by $1.8 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $0.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 with no impact to net income. The reductions represent the netting of expense reimbursements collected on behalf of a third-party that were previously reported on a gross basis in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Historical gross margin percentages, operating income margins and our average advisory fees also have been revised.

3

Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

4

Cash flows from purchasing securities owned, at fair value of $34,683 and selling securities owned, at fair value of $18,122 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 that were not acquired specifically for resale or associated with our business activities have been reclassified from operating activities to investing activities to conform to our current presentation in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.


Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Jeremy Campbell

Jessica Zaloom

+1.646.522.2602

+1.917.267.3735

Jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com


WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions)

Beginning of period assets

$

73,944

$

69,534

$

67,385

$

60,709

$

57,618

Inflows/(outflows)

548

931

1,279

881

(485

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(1,709

)

3,483

870

5,795

3,622

Fund closures

(4

)

(46

)

End of period assets

$

72,783

$

73,944

$

69,534

$

67,385

$

60,709

Average assets during the period

$

74,563

$

73,652

$

69,583

$

64,056

$

61,200

Average advisory fee during the period2

0.41

%

0.40

%

0.41

%

0.40

%

0.41

%

Revenue days

92

91

90

92

92

Number of ETFs – end of the period

322

318

313

309

305

U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)

Beginning of period assets

$

45,129

$

42,163

$

38,517

$

33,310

$

31,362

Inflows/(outflows)

612

1,130

1,343

919

575

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(999

)

1,836

2,303

4,288

1,373

Fund closures

End of period assets

$

44,742

$

45,129

$

42,163

$

38,517

$

33,310

Average assets during the period

$

45,508

$

44,184

$

40,705

$

35,925

$

33,003

Number of ETFs – end of the period

73

73

68

67

67

EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)

Beginning of period assets

$

28,815

$

27,371

$

28,868

$

27,399

$

26,256

Inflows/(outflows)

(64

)

(199

)

(64

)

(38

)

(1,060

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(710

)

1,647

(1,433

)

1,507

2,249

Fund closures

(4

)

(46

)

End of period assets

$

28,041

$

28,815

$

27,371

$

28,868

$

27,399

Average assets during the period

$

29,055

$

29,468

$

28,878

$

28,131

$

28,197

Number of ETPs – end of the period

249

245

245

242

238

PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)

Commodity & Currency

Beginning of period assets

$

24,772

$

23,657

$

25,880

$

25,176

$

24,246

Inflows/(outflows)

(249

)

(318

)

(660

)

(296

)

(1,112

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(697

)

1,433

(1,563

)

1,000

2,042

End of period assets

$

23,826

$

24,772

$

23,657

$

25,880

$

25,176

Average assets during the period

$

24,859

$

25,577

$

25,296

$

25,598

$

25,949

U.S. Equity

Beginning of period assets

$

21,285

$

20,018

$

18,367

$

15,612

$

13,997

Inflows/(outflows)

351

190

218

395

897

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(253

)

1,077

1,433

2,360

718

End of period assets

$

21,383

$

21,285

$

20,018

$

18,367

$

15,612

Average assets during the period

$

21,793

$

20,983

$

19,320

$

17,070

$

15,160

International Developed Market Equity

Beginning of period assets

$

10,792

$

9,989

$

9,408

$

8,620

$

8,843

Inflows/(outflows)

404

399

17

(191

)

(586

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(16

)

404

564

979

363

End of period assets

$

11,180

$

10,792

$

9,989

$

9,408

$

8,620

Average assets during the period

$

11,146

$

10,526

$

9,791

$

8,928

$

8,834


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Emerging Market Equity

Beginning of period assets

$

11,519

$

10,477

$

8,539

$

5,979

$

5,413

Inflows/(outflows)

(149

)

531

1,662

1,399

257

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(704

)

511

276

1,161

309

End of period assets

$

10,666

$

11,519

$

10,477

$

8,539

$

5,979

Average assets during the period

$

11,038

$

11,012

$

9,875

$

7,249

$

5,917

Fixed Income

Beginning of period assets

$

3,441

$

3,246

$

3,308

$

3,606

$

3,507

Inflows/(outflows)

115

168

10

(320

)

76

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(26

)

27

(72

)

22

23

End of period assets

$

3,530

$

3,441

$

3,246

$

3,308

$

3,606

Average assets during the period

$

3,502

$

3,337

$

3,236

$

3,450

$

3,581

Leveraged & Inverse

Beginning of period assets

$

1,693

$

1,521

$

1,477

$

1,423

$

1,344

Inflows/(outflows)

42

(2

)

(5

)

(125

)

(10

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

(69

)

174

49

179

89

End of period assets

$

1,666

$

1,693

$

1,521

$

1,477

$

1,423

Average assets during the period

$

1,717

$

1,666

$

1,556

$

1,429

$

1,476

Cryptocurrency

Beginning of period assets

$

229

$

377

$

167

$

33

$

15

Inflows/(outflows)

12

8

36

48

15

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

54

(156

)

174

86

3

End of period assets

$

295

$

229

$

377

$

167

$

33

Average assets during the period

$

277

$

300

$

264

$

79

$

27

Alternatives

Beginning of period assets

$

198

$

227

$

215

$

229

$

225

Inflows/(outflows)

22

(39

)

(26

)

(4

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

2

10

12

12

8

End of period assets

$

222

$

198

$

227

$

215

$

229

Average assets during the period

$

214

$

231

$

223

$

224

$

226

Closed ETPs

Beginning of period assets

$

15

$

22

$

24

$

31

$

28

Inflows/(outflows)

(6

)

1

(3

)

(18

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

3

(3

)

(4

)

67

Fund closures

(4

)

(46

)

End of period assets

$

15

$

15

$

22

$

24

$

31

Average assets during the period

$

17

$

20

$

22

$

29

$

30

Headcount

235

227

$

227

217

211

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments
Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

127,924

$

73,425

Securities owned, at fair value

119,390

34,895

Accounts receivable

32,092

29,455

Income taxes receivable

146

Prepaid expenses

5,676

3,827

Other current assets

407

259

Total current assets

285,635

141,861

Fixed assets, net

545

7,579

Securities held-to-maturity

331

451

Deferred tax assets, net

7,636

8,063

Investments

14,238

8,112

Right of use assets – operating leases

631

16,327

Goodwill

85,856

85,856

Intangible assets

601,247

601,247

Other noncurrent assets

359

180

Total assets

$

996,478

$

869,676

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Fund management and administration payable

$

22,273

$

19,564

Compensation and benefits payable

24,411

22,803

Deferred consideration – gold payments

15,961

17,374

Operating lease liabilities

361

3,135

Income taxes payable

916

Accounts payable and other liabilities

12,737

10,207

Total current liabilities

75,743

73,999

Convertible notes

317,979

166,646

Deferred consideration – gold payments

208,992

212,763

Operating lease liabilities

327

17,434

Total liabilities

603,041

470,842

Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

132,569

132,569

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized:

Issued and outstanding: 145,150 and 148,716 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,451

1,487

Additional paid-in capital

287,399

317,075

Accumulated other comprehensive income

853

1,102

Accumulated deficit

(28,835

)

(53,399

)

Total stockholders’ equity

260,868

266,265

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

996,478

$

869,676

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30,
2021

Sept. 30,
20204

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income/(loss)

$

38,610

(22,158

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Advisory fees received in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrencies

(57,617

)

(46,077

)

Impairments

16,156

22,752

Contractual gold payments

12,834

12,362

Stock-based compensation

7,661

9,003

(Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments

(5,066

)

34,436

Unrealized losses

2,183

1,212

Amortization of right of use asset

1,860

2,384

Amortization of issuance costs - convertible notes

1,542

882

Deferred income taxes

1,515

(961

)

Gain on sale – Canadian ETF business, including remeasurement of contingent consideration

(787

)

(2,877

)

Depreciation and amortization

693

760

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,387

Amortization of issuance costs - former credit facility

1,328

Other

(369

)

(1,173

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Securities owned, at fair value

(84

)

94

Accounts receivable

(1,273

)

3,166

Prepaid expenses

(1,888

)

(1,325

)

Gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrencies

44,006

32,969

Other assets

(315

)

(341

)

Fund management and administration payable

2,868

735

Compensation and benefits payable

1,756

(12,349

)

Income taxes receivable/payable

(1,050

)

(3,399

)

Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value

(582

)

Operating lease liabilities

(15,462

)

(2,778

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

2,336

1,679

Net cash provided by operating activities

50,109

32,129

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of securities owned, at fair value

(97,570

)

(34,683

)

Purchase of investments

(5,750

)

Purchase of fixed assets

(237

)

(292

)

Proceeds from sale of securities owned, at fair value

10,976

18,122

Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity

114

16,441

Proceeds from sale of the Company’s financial interests in AdvisorEngine Inc.

9,592

Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net

2,774

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(92,467

)

11,954

Cash flows from financing activities:

Shares repurchased

(34,506

)

(30,979

)

Dividends paid

(14,662

)

(15,207

)

Convertible notes issuance costs

(4,297

)

(5,411

)

Repayment of debt

(179,000

)

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes

150,000

175,250

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

815

240

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

97,350

(55,107

)

Decrease in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate

(493

)

(387

)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

54,499

(11,411

)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year

73,425

74,972

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$

127,924

63,561

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for taxes

$

7,332

7,650

Cash paid for interest

$

3,719

3,390

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:

  • Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold and changes in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.

  • Gains or losses on securities owned: We account for our securities owned as trading securities which requires these instruments to be measured at fair value with gains and losses reported in net income. In the third quarter of 2021, we began excluding these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as these securities have become a more meaningful percentage of total assets and the gains and losses introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

  • Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

  • Other items: Remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business, unrealized gains recognized on our investment in Securrency, impairment charges, interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes (prior to January 1, 2021, the effective date of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, Debt – Debt with Conversion and Other Options, Cash Conversion), a loss on extinguishment of debt, the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom, a gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.

Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share:

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Net income/(loss), as reported

$

5,833

$

17,630

$

15,147

$

(13,497

)

$

(270

)

Deduct/Add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration

(1,737

)

(497

)

(2,832

)

22,385

8,870

Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes (where applicable)

12,002

245

2,326

Add back: Losses on securities owned, net of income taxes

1,006

Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration – sale of former Canadian ETF business

(787

)

Deduct/Add back: Tax (windfalls)/shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards

(233

)

123

21

50

Deduct: Unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, net of income taxes

(105

)

(179

)

Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, net of income taxes

314

286

Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine

(225

)

Adjusted net income

$

16,317

$

16,795

$

12,504

$

9,223

$

11,037

Weighted average common shares - diluted

159,213

164,855

161,831

161,138

160,876

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.08

$

0.06

$

0.07

Three Months Ended

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage:

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Operating revenues2

$

78,112

$

75,775

$

71,256

$

65,651

$

63,749

Less: Fund management and administration2

(15,181

)

(14,367

)

(13,947

)

(14,942

)

(14,328

)

Gross margin2

$

62,931

$

61,408

$

57,309

$

50,709

$

49,421

Gross margin percentage2

80.6

%

81.0

%

80.4

%

77.2

%

77.5

%


Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar. 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Income/(loss) before income taxes

$

6,333

$

21,889

$

13,178

$

(11,297

)

$

1,138

Deduct/Add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration

(1,737

)

(497

)

(2,832

)

22,385

8,870

Add back: Impairments, before income taxes

15,853

303

3,080

Add back: Losses on securities owned, before income taxes

1,329

Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration – sale of former Canadian ETF business

(787

)

Deduct: Unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, before income taxes

(139

)

(237

)

Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset

5,171

Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, before income taxes

416

379

Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine

(225

)

Adjusted income before income taxes

$

20,991

$

21,253

$

15,583

$

11,504

$

13,242


Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate:

Sept. 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Dec. 31,
2020

Sept. 30,
2020

Adjusted income before income taxes (above)

$

20,991

$

21,253

$

15,583

$

11,504

$

13,242

Income tax expense/(benefit)

$

500

$

4,259

$

(1,969

)

$

2,200

$

1,408

Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments

3,851

58

754

Add back: Tax benefit arising from losses on securities owned

323

Add back/(deduct): Tax windfalls/(shortfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards

233

(123

)

(21

)

(50

)

Deduct: Tax expense on unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency

(34

)

(58

)

Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset

5,171

Add back: Tax benefit arising from the amortization of discount associated with the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes

102

93

Adjusted income tax expense

$

4,674

$

4,458

$

3,079

$

2,281

$

2,205

Adjusted effective income tax rate

22.3

%

21.0

%

19.8

%

19.8

%

16.7

%

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about

  • the ultimate duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its short-term and long-term impact on our business and the global economy;

  • anticipated trends, conditions and investor sentiment in the global markets and ETPs;

  • anticipated levels of inflows into and outflows out of our ETPs;

  • our ability to deliver favorable rates of return to investors;

  • competition in our business;

  • our ability to develop new products and services;

  • our ability to maintain current vendors or find new vendors to provide services to us at favorable costs;

  • our ability to successfully operate and expand our business in non-U.S. markets; and

  • the effect of laws and regulations that apply to our business.

Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:

  • adverse market developments arising from the COVID-19 pandemic could negatively impact our assets under management, resulting in a decline in our revenues and other potential operational challenges;

  • declining prices of securities, gold and other precious metals and other commodities can adversely affect our business by reducing the market value of the assets we manage or causing WisdomTree ETP investors to sell their fund shares and trigger redemptions;

  • fluctuations in the amount and mix of our AUM, whether caused by disruptions in the financial markets or otherwise, including but not limited to a pandemic event such as COVID-19, may negatively impact revenues and operating margins, and may impede our ability to refinance our debt upon maturity or, increase the cost of borrowing upon a refinancing;

  • competitive pressures could reduce revenues and profit margins;

  • we derive a substantial portion of our revenues from a limited number of products, and as a result, our operating results are particularly exposed to investor sentiment toward investing in the products’ strategies and our ability to maintain the AUM of these products, as well as the performance of these products and market-specific and political and economic risk;

  • a significant portion of our AUM is held in products with exposure to U.S. and international developed markets and we therefore have exposure to domestic and foreign market conditions and are subject to currency exchange rate risks;

  • withdrawals or broad changes in investments in our ETPs by investors with significant positions may negatively impact revenues and operating margins;

  • over the last few years, we have expanded our business internationally. This expansion subjects us to increased operational, regulatory, financial and other risks;

  • many of our ETPs have a limited track record, and poor investment performance could cause our revenues to decline; and

  • we depend on third parties to provide many critical services to operate our business and our ETPs. The failure of key vendors to adequately provide such services could materially affect our operating business and harm WisdomTree ETP investors.

Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.


