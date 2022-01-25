U.S. markets closed

WisdomTree Comments on Filing by ETFS Capital Limited

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • WETF

No Shareholder Action Required at This Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by WisdomTree shareholder ETFS Capital Limited:

The WisdomTree Board of Directors welcomes and encourages open communications with its shareholders and values their input. We are committed to enhancing value for all shareholders and will continue to take actions that we believe will enable us to achieve this objective. Our shareholders need take no action at this time.

Advisors

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to WisdomTree. Innisfree M&A is serving as proxy solicitor and Abernathy MacGregor is serving as strategic communications advisor.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $77 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jeremy Campbell
+1.646.522.2602
jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

or

Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Scott Winter / Jonathan Salzberger
+1.212.750.5833
swinter@innisfreema.com / jsalzberger@innisfreema.com

Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

or

Abernathy MacGregor
Carina Davidson / Dana Gorman
+1.212.371.5999
ccd@abmac.com / dtg@abmac.com


