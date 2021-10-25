U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker

Fund Name

Ex-date

Record Date

Payable Date

Ordinary
Income

Short
Term
Capital
Gains

Long Term
Capital
Gains

Total Rate
Per Share

AGGY

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.08250

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.08250

AGZD

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.06500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.06500

DES

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.05000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.05000

DGRS

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.08000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.08000

DGRW

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.06500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.06500

DHS

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.29500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.29500

DLN

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.24500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.24500

DON

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.07000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.07000

DTD

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.24000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.24000

DTN

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.21000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.21000

ELD

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.12000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.12000

EMCB

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.21500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.21500

HYZD

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.07500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.07500

MTGP

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.06000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.06000

SFIG

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.05000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.05000

SHAG

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.03500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.03500

USFR

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

WFHY

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.17500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.17500

WFIG

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

10/25/2021

10/26/2021

10/28/2021

$0.10000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.10000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $76.4 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20211019-0146

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com


