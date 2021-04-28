28 April 2021

LSE Code: 3USS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B8K7KM88) from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02, and a connected reduction in the Daily Swap Rate from 0.00250 per cent. per day to 0.002361 per cent. per day, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 19 March 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 28 April 2021.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 28 April 2021.



