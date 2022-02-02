U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Wisdomtree S&p 500 Vix Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities Isin: Ie00blrprh06 Results of Meeting of the Etp Securityholders

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
·1 min read
2 February 2022

LSE Code: VIXL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES
ISIN: IE00BLRPRH06

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 1.05566 to USD 0.105566, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 15 December 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 2 February 2022.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 2 February 2022.


