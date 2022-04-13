U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q1 on April 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
·1 min read
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter results on April 29, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm's results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

The call and accompanying presentation will be accessible as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of WisdomTree's website at http://ir.wisdomtree.com/. A replay will be available on the web site shortly after the call.

Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins at the following telephone numbers:

Live Dial-in Information:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

(877) 303-7209

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number:

(970) 315-0420

About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $79.7 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jeremy Campbell
+1. 646.522.2602
Jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com


