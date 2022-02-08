Wise Reflect the Innovative Deflationary Token With Fruitful Double Rewards !

London, UK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The developers of the WiseReflect token are thrilled to announce the release of its double-rewards system project which is now believed to be the strongest innovation in the market with a clear primary focus regarding their direction, which is to deliver consistent and higher returns on investment.

The development of WiseReflect was born from a single initial concept; to provide investors with reliable opportunities to invest in a cryptocurrency that puts their goal of profiting at the forefront while establishing a new benchmark within the crypto world for clarity and accountability.

WiseReflect is a deflationary cryptocurrency token on the BSC whose primary function of the core team is to implement new solution in order to achieve the most profit at the most efficient cost, in the least amount of time.

The public presale will take place on February 10th at 16:30 UTC. The Presale launch of WR token at a rate of 1.700.000 per BNB. The minimum buy is of 0.1 BNB and a maximum of 2 BNB. The team has set 300 BNB for their hardcap.

Every algorithm in the contract of WiseReflect is designed to support taxation tokenomics, which in return feeds the 8% of rewards in both BUSD, a stable coin that is ensures financial stability to the investors and XRP, a coin that is hitting sky limits in value, bringing the sense of financial enthusiasm to the investors’ wallets, providing more liquidity, and resulting in more tokens being bought back and burned.

Since they’re motto is trust & Accountability, the WiseReflect team acknowledges that trust isn’t given, it’s earned through action, so prior to launch and presale, WiseReflect is audited, KYC'ed with PinkSale.

The project creators are a highly experienced team with years of expertise in large-scale events management, design, IT and digital marketing. WiseReflect’s team is working on another unique utility planned for the upcoming month while they bring a new aspect in the crypto market which is unanimous decision taking, where they include their investors in workshops and work meetings to decide together on solutions and choices that are suitable for all the investors and developers combined.

The presale for WiseReflect is listed on Pinksale now and will go live on Pancakeswap February 11th at 16:30 UTC

CONTACT: WiseReflect Contact at wisereflect.com



