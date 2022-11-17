WiSE® Technology to Feature in Upcoming APHRS Scientific Session

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX: "EBR", "EBR Systems", or the "Company"), developer of the world's only wireless cardiac pacing system for heart failure, is pleased to announce that the Company's WiSE® technology will be featured at the 15th Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) Scientific Session in Singapore from the 18th to the 20th of November.

The APHRS is a leading non-profit organisation that represents medical, allied health, and science professionals specialising in cardiac rhythm disorders in the Asia-Pacific region. The annual conference is a premier event featuring industry workshops and a core scientific programme delivered by international and regional speakers.

Five abstracts featuring WiSE® have been accepted for presentations, highlighting the technology's position at the forefront of innovation in the cardiac rhythm management landscape. Abstracts featuring WiSE® at the APHRS scientific session include the following:

Does Cardiac Resynchronisation Using WiSE ® - CRT Leadless Pacing Result in Greater QRS Shortening Than Conventional Resynchronisation? - Dr Simon James (James Cook University Hospital, UK)

Feasibility of Totally Leadless CRT with Leadless Pacemaker and Leadless LV Endocardial Pacing System - Prof Pascal Defaye (Grenoble Alpes University Hospital, France)

Leadless Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing: A Feasibility Study - Dr Mark Elliott (St Thomas' Hospital, UK)

The Effect of Electrode Location on Battery Longevity During Leadless LV Endocardial Pacing - Dr Mark Elliott (St Thomas' Hospital, UK)

The First Totally Leadless CRT System in the US - Dr Dinesh Sharma (NCH Heart Institute, USA)

John McCutcheon, EBR Systems' President & Chief Executive Officer said:

"We are excited to see our WiSE® System continue to feature in leading conferences around the world. The abstracts presented at this scientific session strengthen the body of data supporting WiSE® while promoting our technology to a wide audience including industry partners and the broader scientific community."

About EBR Systems (ASX: EBR)

Silicon Valley-based EBR Systems (ASX: EBR) is dedicated to superior treatment of cardiac rhythm disease by providing more physiologically effective stimulation through wireless cardiac pacing. The patented proprietary Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology was developed to eliminate the need for cardiac pacing leads, historically the major source of complications and reliability issues in cardiac rhythm disease management. The initial product is designed to eliminate the need for coronary sinus leads to stimulate the left ventricle in heart failure patients requiring Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT). Future products potentially address wireless endocardial stimulation for bradycardia and other non-cardiac indications.

EBR Systems' WiSE® Technology

EBR Systems' WiSE technology is the world's only wireless, endocardial (inside the heart) pacing system in clinical use for stimulating the heart's left ventricle. This has long been a goal of cardiac pacing companies since internal stimulation of the left ventricle is thought to be a potentially superior, more anatomically correct pacing location. WiSE technology enables cardiac pacing of the left ventricle with a novel cardiac implant that is roughly the size of a large grain of rice. The need for a pacing wire on the outside of the heart's left ventricle – and the attendant problems – are potentially eliminated. WiSE is an investigational device and is not currently available for sale in the US.

