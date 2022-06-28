Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Announces the Divestiture of arago

Zug, Switzerland, June 27, 2022 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it has transferred its 51% controlling interest in arago GmbH (“arago”) to OGARA GmbH (“OGARA”).

As previously announced on April 25, 2022, WISeKey signed a Share Purchase and Transfer Agreement to sell its 51% stake in arago to a German consortium of investors led by arago’s founder through his investment company, OGARA.

The transfer of the shares gives OGARA full control of arago’s operations into the acquiring consortium, and establish the framework of the partnership between WISeKey and arago to work together on the increasing adoption of AI and IoT convergence as one of the primary factors driving the growth of the IoT market.

WISeKey’s management, in consultation with its board of directors, considered a number of factors, including the already implemented separation of its operations from those of arago, before effecting the transfer. The transfer does not affect WISeKey‘s right to the purchase price, the payment of which is expected in Q3 2022. The transfer will, however, allow WISeKey to move ahead with its strategic vision of refocusing on the core business.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

