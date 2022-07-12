U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.25
    -21.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,981.00
    -159.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.75
    -72.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.30
    -9.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.01
    -2.08 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3600
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,987.55
    -526.20 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.09
    -14.88 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.86
    -477.44 (-1.78%)
     

WISeKey Announces H1 2022 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $13 Million, an Increase of Over 25% from H1 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wisekey International Holding SA
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WKEY
  • WSKEF
Wisekey International Holding SA
Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Announces H1 2022 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $13 Million, an Increase of Over 25% from H1 2021

Revenue increase was mainly due to increased demand on semiconductors / IoT; WISeKey’s H1 2022 semiconductor revenue increased 48% to $10.7 million from $7.2 million in H1 2021.

Following its refocus on the IoT / semiconductors / cybersecurity business, for FY 2022 WISeKey expects this segment to generate revenue within the range of $21 million to $23 million due to higher demand and new contracts; current purchase orders total $38.5 million and pipeline of opportunities total $75 million.

ZUG, Switzerland – July 12, 2022: Ad-Hoc announcements pursuant to SIX reporting requirements – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today its preliminary unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (“H1 2022”). All H1 2022 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted “IoT, Semiconductors and NFT are entering a new cycle of growth driven by in-car electronics, smart routers, AI-IoT devices, cloud processing, automation, IoT Satellites, 5G and connectivity features that make the world safer, connected and contributes to sustainability. WISeKey’s strategy continues to focus on developing cybersecurity IoT solutions and NFTs that enable our customers’ success and drive long-term growth.”

To meet these strategical objectives and refocus on the core business, in H1 2022 WISeKey completed the divestiture of arago GmbH (“arago). Although, the Company could not find the right fit for arago within the group and, despite its investment to streamline the business could not bring the performance of arago to the margin expectations, WISeKey will maintain a partnership with arago to consider potential added value brought on by AI capabilities.

WISeKey’s strong financial position of $23 million cash at the end of H1 2022 allows the Company to support investments in new products, IP, and faster growing IoT/cybersecurity markets. During 2022, WISeKey has made significant investments in R&D and new microchips design in order to maintain its leading-edge technology position and the competitive advantage of product offerings. WISeKey is also making progress on the commercialization of the WISeSat PocketQube Satellite with 13 satellites now in orbit launched with Space X.

WISeKey is offering this IoT satellite technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

WISeKey has also made strong progress on using WISeID as a Universal Communications Identifier (UCID), a unique identifier for an IoT device on a network; the blockchain, a distributed ledger shared with the nodes of a computer network to guarantee security; and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), cryptographic assets on a blockchain that cannot be replicated. The combined practical application of these technologies — implementing UCID on the device, using NFTs, and putting them on the blockchain — ensures that the device itself is authenticated on a network that cannot be corrupted. This is a giant leap forward, and it is happening now, in the United States government.

To prove the efficiency of this integration WISeKey has fully deployed the WISe.ART platform. WISe.ART’s unique competitive edge comes from its platform which is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.ART platform offers users full control of their WISeID NFT, while other NFTs must request access to identity information, and WISeID NFTs users then can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share.

The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application “System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT” in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their value for a long-term. For more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-files-patent-application-for-persistent-and-authenticatable-nfts/.

Almost 100 artists have already joined the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace with approximately 500 products, adding a commercial NFT sales potential aggregate of $20 million worth of NFTs that increasingly see a future for tokens that upend the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

WISeKey’s strategy to further expand its US operations will also benefit from the recent announcement it has been selected as a collaborator by NIST for the NCCoE Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Consortium project.   Additional information on this consortium can be found at: http://www.nccoe.nist.gov/projects/trusted-iot-device-network-layer-onboarding-and-lifecycle-management.

For this project, WISeKey is working with NIST to define recommended practices for performing trusted network-layer onboarding, which will aid in the implementation and use of trusted onboarding solutions for IoT devices at scale.

The WISeKey contributions to the project will be Trust Services for credentials and secure semiconductors to keep the credentials secure. Specifically, WISeKey will offer INeS Certificate Management Service (CMS) for issuing credentials and VaultIC secure semiconductors to provide tamperproof key storage and cryptographic acceleration.

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Bill Gross Favors T-Bills Over Stocks, Bonds as Recession Looms Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross has one piece of advice for those looking to buy dips in bonds, stocks and commodities: just don’t.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadThe former bond king said one-year Treasury bills are a better alternative to almost any other investments, as the

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Runs Into China Wall; Tesla, Twitter Tumble On This

    Stocks fell from resistance Monday on China news and looming inflation data. Tesla, Twitter and Alibaba were big losers.

  • The debt markets are acting 'smarter than the stock market': Strategist

    Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee and Key Advisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility amid recession indicators and the Fed's rate hike cycle.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants

    The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America. After the attack, America woke up to its place in history and the world, and the Greatest Generation used its latent strength to defeat the

  • Demand for Smartphones Is Slowing. These 3 Stocks Could Be at Risk, Analysts Say.

    Last month, the research firm IDC lowered its forecast for smartphone shipments, predicting a decline of 3.5% this year from 2021.

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.