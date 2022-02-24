Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Appoints David Khalifa as Vice-President of Global Sales

Geneva – February 24, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced the appointment of David Khalifa as its Vice-President of Global Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Khalifa brings over 30 years of sales development experience in the semiconductor industry. He started his career at global industry leaders such as, STMicroelectronics, LSI Logic and NXP, where he held key account management and sales & marketing leadership positions in Europe, in the Americas and in Asia.

He then spent 9 years in the UK as Worldwide Sales and Marketing VP for the start-up Nanotech Semiconductor that he led to a successful exit in 4 years, and then HiLight Semiconductor that he brought to profitability in four years.

More recently, he was VP of the UV Emitter Product Group at Silanna in Australia where he managed to build, qualify and market UVC LED.

During his career, David has acquired a broad multi-cultural experience, leading cross functional teams in Europe, Americas, Asia, and Australia, combined with an extensive expertise in high-tech market segments such as telecoms, consumer, computing, optical communication and purification/disinfection. He has an excellent understanding of the key markets for WISeKey and a unique experience of bringing technologies to market. The combination of David’s ability to build a comprehensive business plan and drive its execution will be a great asset for WISeKey.

David graduated from INSA Lyon, in France, with an Engineering degree in Physics and Semiconductor Materials.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, commented, “David’s leadership experience in sales and marketing will be very valuable assets to our team as we continue to execute our global expansion strategy. David will provide leadership to WISeKey’s sales in cybersecurity, IOT and anti-counterfeiting with a charter to drive profitable growth across geographies and market segments. He will strengthen WISeKey’s presence in the US and in Europe to expand into other regions and new market segments. I look forward to working with him for years to come.”

David Khalifa added, “I feel privileged to have been appointed Global Sales VP of WISeKey. WISeKey has formed a talented team and offers market leading solutions combining semiconductors and cybersecurity, the most strategic fields of the world digitalization, under three pillars: Innovation, Loyalty and Customer Service.

I Iook forward to contributing to the growth of the company, building on the tremendous opportunities still available in the market.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens…). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

