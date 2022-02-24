U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

WISeKey Appoints David Khalifa as Vice-President of Global Sales

Wisekey International Holding SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • WKEY
  • WSKEF
Wisekey International Holding SA
Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Appoints David Khalifa as Vice-President of Global Sales

Geneva – February 24, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced the appointment of David Khalifa as its Vice-President of Global Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Khalifa brings over 30 years of sales development experience in the semiconductor industry. He started his career at global industry leaders such as, STMicroelectronics, LSI Logic and NXP, where he held key account management and sales & marketing leadership positions in Europe, in the Americas and in Asia.

He then spent 9 years in the UK as Worldwide Sales and Marketing VP for the start-up Nanotech Semiconductor that he led to a successful exit in 4 years, and then HiLight Semiconductor that he brought to profitability in four years.

More recently, he was VP of the UV Emitter Product Group at Silanna in Australia where he managed to build, qualify and market UVC LED.

During his career, David has acquired a broad multi-cultural experience, leading cross functional teams in Europe, Americas, Asia, and Australia, combined with an extensive expertise in high-tech market segments such as telecoms, consumer, computing, optical communication and purification/disinfection. He has an excellent understanding of the key markets for WISeKey and a unique experience of bringing technologies to market. The combination of David’s ability to build a comprehensive business plan and drive its execution will be a great asset for WISeKey.

David graduated from INSA Lyon, in France, with an Engineering degree in Physics and Semiconductor Materials.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, commented, “David’s leadership experience in sales and marketing will be very valuable assets to our team as we continue to execute our global expansion strategy. David will provide leadership to WISeKey’s sales in cybersecurity, IOT and anti-counterfeiting with a charter to drive profitable growth across geographies and market segments. He will strengthen WISeKey’s presence in the US and in Europe to expand into other regions and new market segments. I look forward to working with him for years to come.”

David Khalifa added, “I feel privileged to have been appointed Global Sales VP of WISeKey. WISeKey has formed a talented team and offers market leading solutions combining semiconductors and cybersecurity, the most strategic fields of the world digitalization, under three pillars: Innovation, Loyalty and Customer Service.

I Iook forward to contributing to the growth of the company, building on the tremendous opportunities still available in the market.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens…). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contact:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


