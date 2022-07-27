Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Appoints Nicolas Ramseier to its Advisory Committee to Assist Further in Developing and Expanding Market Penetration of WISe.ART, Sustainable NFT and FinTech Related Projects

Geneva, Switzerland – July 27, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Ramseier to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, AI and high growth IT sectors.

Mr. Ramseier began his banking career as an investment specialist at Bank Lombard Odier where he advised on technology and sustainability-based client portfolios. A graduate in mathematics from the EPFL, a public research university located in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nicolas Ramseier conducted numerous climate studies in the arctic sea and contributed to modeling the currents in the Kara Sea. A DeFi enthusiast (decentralized finance), he focuses on derivatives products and on-chain automated pools, and, as such, has advised various cryptocurrency projects on inventory risks and liquidity providing algorithms. A member of the New York Explorers Club and of the Explorers Club's Global Exploration Summit (GLEX), Mr. Ramseier brings to WISeKey his scientific expertise as well as his academic network in cryptography and sustainability-related projects.

With his sound technical knowledge, banking skills, and a strong network in Switzerland, Mr. Ramseier’s appointment to the Advisory Committee of WISeKey will support in further developing and expanding market penetration of its WISe.ART NFT platform, as well as FinTech related projects.

Also Mr. Ramseier’s expertise and solidity coding skills will be an important asset to WISeKey as he will be advising the team on smart contracts and blockchain related projects.

Moreover, Mr. Ramseier will advise WISeKey on its first ever-sustainable NFT project in collaboration with Porrima.CH (for more information on this project, refer to https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-and-porrima-ch-team-up-to-launch-the-first-ever-sustainable-nft-project-to-celebrate-earth-day-2022/).

“I am honored to join WISeKey’s Advisory Committee and assist the Company in addressing the new challenges around sustainability, NFT technology, and DeFi. I believe my skills, network and experience will support WISeKey’s growth in these new sectors”, said Mr. Ramseier.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

