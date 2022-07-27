U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

WISeKey Appoints Nicolas Ramseier to its Advisory Committee to Assist Further in Developing and Expanding Market Penetration of WISe.ART, Sustainable NFT and FinTech Related Projects

Wisekey International Holding SA
·4 min read
  • WKEY
  • WSKEF
Wisekey International Holding SA
Wisekey International Holding SA

Geneva, Switzerland – July 27, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Ramseier to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, AI and high growth IT sectors.

Mr. Ramseier began his banking career as an investment specialist at Bank Lombard Odier where he advised on technology and sustainability-based client portfolios. A graduate in mathematics from the EPFL, a public research university located in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nicolas Ramseier conducted numerous climate studies in the arctic sea and contributed to modeling the currents in the Kara Sea. A DeFi enthusiast (decentralized finance), he focuses on derivatives products and on-chain automated pools, and, as such, has advised various cryptocurrency projects on inventory risks and liquidity providing algorithms. A member of the New York Explorers Club and of the Explorers Club's Global Exploration Summit (GLEX), Mr. Ramseier brings to WISeKey his scientific expertise as well as his academic network in cryptography and sustainability-related projects.

With his sound technical knowledge, banking skills, and a strong network in Switzerland, Mr. Ramseier’s appointment to the Advisory Committee of WISeKey will support in further developing and expanding market penetration of its WISe.ART NFT platform, as well as FinTech related projects.

Also Mr. Ramseier’s expertise and solidity coding skills will be an important asset to WISeKey as he will be advising the team on smart contracts and blockchain related projects.

Moreover, Mr. Ramseier will advise WISeKey on its first ever-sustainable NFT project in collaboration with Porrima.CH (for more information on this project, refer to https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-and-porrima-ch-team-up-to-launch-the-first-ever-sustainable-nft-project-to-celebrate-earth-day-2022/).

“I am honored to join WISeKey’s Advisory Committee and assist the Company in addressing the new challenges around sustainability, NFT technology, and DeFi. I believe my skills, network and experience will support WISeKey’s growth in these new sectors”, said Mr. Ramseier.

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


