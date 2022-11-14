U.S. markets open in 7 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.25
    -10.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,696.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,793.50
    -54.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.70
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    -0.48 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    -1.01 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0073 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3690
    +0.6140 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,484.25
    -240.03 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.88
    -13.25 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region

Wisekey International Holding SA
·3 min read
Wisekey International Holding SA
Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region

Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.

Ms. Rae brings over 20 years of senior level business experience, specifically in the semiconductor, IoT, connectivity, and integration field. Before joining WISeKey, Ms. Rae held director and management positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Motorola and Samsung. Renae holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO noted, “We are excited to have Renae join our team. With her appointment, we will be expanding our North American sales team to meet higher demand from or existing and new clients for large scale digital identity and AI and big data services in the semiconductors space.”

Mr. Reding added, “I am excited to be joining the WISeKey team. I look forward to working with Carlos and the team to further expand WISeKey’s footprint in North America.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


Recommended Stories

  • Jane Gross, pioneer for female sportswriters, dies at 75

    Jane Gross played a pivotal role in allowing women sportswriters the fair chance to interview players in NBA locker rooms, paving the way for women in all sports. Gross, who is remembered as a pioneering journalist for her sports writing and reporting on aging, died at the age of 75. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • Analysis-Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed

    Unilever has raised prices faster than its biggest rivals P&G and Nestle since the middle of 2021, in a replay of its strategy during the 2007-09 financial crisis. The British maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's condiments and Marmite spread, said at the end of October that its price increases hit an all-time high of 12.5% in the third quarter. Consumer goods firms are juggling how much they can offset rising energy and labour costs without losing consumers, many of whom are already switching to supermarkets' own label goods.

  • Analysis-Investors face expensive quest for year-end cash and safe assets

    The approach of year-end typically sees high demand to place or obtain cash as financial institutions seek to bolster their balance sheets, rebalance portfolios and transfer funds to close the year off. But this year, with U.S. gauges of market volatility back at levels seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain economic outlook, it is harder than normal for banks to take risk on their balance sheets. Money markets too suggest securing cash and quality assets investors need to make a smooth transition into 2023 will be expensive.

  • FTX, authorities investigate potential US$477 mln theft

    FTX officials confirmed on Sunday that unauthorized transactions have drained millions of remaining user funds from wallets over the weekend.

  • Election-Denying Doug Mastriano Finally Concedes, 5 Days After Race Called

    “I mean, who cares if he calls, right?” governor-elect Josh Shapiro said earlier Sunday.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting an all-time high roughly one year ago, the Nasdaq has plunged as much as 38%. This entrenches the index that was largely responsible for pushing the broader market to new heights in a bear market. Although bear markets can, at times, be scary for new and tenured investors alike, the rewards of patience can easily outweigh those fears.

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • FTX bankruptcy is ‘somebody running a company that’s just dumb-as-f—ing greedy,’ says Mark Cuban

    Billionaire Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban recently offered his perspective on the recent implosion of crypto platform FTX.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Apple, Intel, and 2 More Big Stocks

    Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed the third-quarter moves in a filing with the SEC.

  • Stocks Poised to Drop on Monday

    The Census Bureau releases its October retail sales report on Wednesday, and the Conference Board releases its October Leading Economic Index on Friday.

  • Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over

    The demise and bankruptcy of crypto brokerage FTX will not be the last downfall in the industry, Binance's CEO predicts.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: After Game-Changing Week For Market Rally, Don't Do This

    Futures: After a game-changing week for the market rally, what should you do now? New IPO Mobileye leads five stocks near buy points.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • Bahamas Regulators Interview FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Say They Didn't Authorize Prioritizing Local Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by police and regulators in the Bahamas. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX’s move to allow withdrawals for residents in the Bahamas was questioned by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). However, the commission said in a statement that it hadn’t “directed, authorized or suggested” the prioritization of local withdrawals by FTX Digital Markets Ltd. The SCB added that it "does not condone the preferential t

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    There are several tech stocks out there trading at deep discounts and the panel thinks three are ready to bounce back.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Are the stars realigning? An unexpectedly good news in the October inflation print gave the markets a boost in the Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The S&P finished the week with a 6%, and moderated its year-to-date loss to 16%. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing alway

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]