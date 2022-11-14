Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region

Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.

Ms. Rae brings over 20 years of senior level business experience, specifically in the semiconductor, IoT, connectivity, and integration field. Before joining WISeKey, Ms. Rae held director and management positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Motorola and Samsung. Renae holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO noted, “We are excited to have Renae join our team. With her appointment, we will be expanding our North American sales team to meet higher demand from or existing and new clients for large scale digital identity and AI and big data services in the semiconductors space.”

Mr. Reding added, “I am excited to be joining the WISeKey team. I look forward to working with Carlos and the team to further expand WISeKey’s footprint in North America.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

