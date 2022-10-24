Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey to Extend its Footprint to Gibraltar to Provide Trust Services, in Collaboration with Continent 8 Technologies

The project is part of the La Linea Gibraltar 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence“LLG4IR.COM” and will serve to deliver different cyber-security services from Gibraltar to the region.

Gibraltar (UK), Geneva (Switzerland) – October 24, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT and AI company, today announced the signing of an agreement with Continent 8 Technologies (Continent 8), a global managed hosting, connectivity and security company, to deploy a local node of the WISeKey platform, capable of delivering Trusted Managed Services for digital identity, IoT and NFT-related projects.

In September 2021, WISeKey announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Mr. Juan Franco, for the development of a joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR Center of Excellence) spearheading innovation in the region.

This new announcement confirms the commitment of WISeKey with the project and a solid advance towards the achievement of the goals to establish a node of the WISeKey platform in the Campo de Gibraltar region. The 4th Industrial Revolution changes the dynamics of the technology and value creation chain, cross-border collaboration and the way companies integrate their research and technology to create value for their customers. New business and cooperation models emerge through integrating business partners and clients. The business model of the joint LLG 4IR Center of Excellence is to assist innovative start-ups in areas such as AI, Blockchain, Cloud, IoT, Satellite, IoT, Drones, Cybersecurity and Quantum to perform collective R&D activities, promote their technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of 4IR-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted manner. The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence node in Gibraltar is securely with the WISeKey Geneva Center of Excellence and will coordinate with other 4IR centers around the world, allowing all partners to fully benefit from shared experiences and resources. Each Center of Excellence has developed particular expertise that can be shared among all centers.

Story continues

With this localized node, the platform delivered by WISeKey will facilitate access to Digital Identity leveraging the use of PKI and the OISTE Root of Trust. Based in Switzerland, WISeKey can ensure the independency of its trust services, allowing its customers to issue digital identities that are recognized worldwide. Companies and citizens will also benefit of the unique benefits of the jurisdiction of Gibraltar, particularly open to exploit new technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFT.

The Gibraltar Node will be connected with the WISeSat Antena installation, carried out on the roof of the La Línea de la Concepción City Hall building, that lays the foundations for the new LLG 4IR Center of Excellence, to become the connection point for the deployment, control, and communication of IoT satellites, such as the constellation WISeSat developed by WISeKey. WISeSat is a dedicated and secure IoT connectivity solution anywhere on Earth that uses picosatellites and low-power sensors, among other satellite deployments from FOSSA Systems.

Continent 8 is a global provider of managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity services. Its cybersecurity offering include DDoS, WAAP, EDR & MDR and SIEM & SOC solutions. The company has a private connected network spanning almost 90 locations across four continents. Connecting Gibraltar to the rest of the world, Continent 8 has established itself as the leading infrastructure provider in Gibraltar, with the most secure and well-equipped hosting site in the jurisdiction, located deep inside the Rock.

The company will be a key partner in WISeKey’s initiative, reducing notably the time needed to this new node of the WISeKey platform, which, by its own nature, requires state-of-the-art technical infrastructures, protected under the highest standards of physical and logical security countermeasures.

“This new move demonstrates our commitment with the project and the signatories of the memoranda to build this center of excellence. We are happy to have Continent 8 as key partner in this initiative,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

“We have been providing world-leading managed hosting, connectivity and cybersecurity services to businesses operating in and from Gibraltar since 2011. We are delighted to be working with WISeKey as they develop their Trusted Managed Services offering in new regions, as well as their exciting plans surrounding the development of a 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence. As a company that is passionate about a local focus while providing global reach, I am confident that we are a great fit for WISeKey’s ambitious future,” said David Black, Managing Director EMEA of Continent 8 Technologies.

The deployment project has already started, with the expectation to be in full production in Q1 2023.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



