WISeKey Further Expands its North American Footprint with the Signing of a Sales Representative Partnership with CJR Associates

With this new partnership, which represents the third agreement signed since the beginning of 2023, WISeKey is well positioned to reach potential customers in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast

Geneva, Switzerland – March 24, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today it signed a Sales Representative Agreement with CJR Associates (http://www.cjr-associates.com/), a leading Sales Representative organization based in New Jersey. Effective immediately, this agreement will contribute to the acceleration of the business expansion in North America for WISeKey’s new subsidiary SEALSQ (aka WISeKey Semiconductors).

CJR Associates covers a large territory across the several states, including New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. With this third partnership signed since the start of the year, SEALSQ’s aims to push its value proposition to the entire US Market providing quality sales support and representation across key geographic areas.

CJR Associates partner already with leading suppliers in each segment and is committed to leverage their longstanding experience on the semiconductors market, and their deep technical expertise to bring SEALSQ’s unique security value proposition to a large existing customer database. SEALSQ’s Semiconductors, PKI and Trust Services portfolio will also enable CJR to address new kinds of customers requiring a complete security offering.

Long established in the East Coast, CJR services a broad range of customers and applications. It is a High-Tech Manufacturer's Rep organization specializing in both Embedded Semiconductor and Commercial Enterprise Sales. CJR has transformed from a traditional Semiconductor Rep, into a highly specialized Embedded and Enterprise Sales Force. In business for 25 years, they continue to drive outstanding support for clients and suppliers.

CJR’s team will be supported by SEALSQ’s existing North American Sales Team and particularly by Ms. Renae Rae, Director of Sales for the region, who has over 20 years of senior level business experience, specifically in the semiconductor, IoT, connectivity, and integration field.

David Khalifa, SEALSQ VP of Global Sales said, “With this new agreement, we have further expanded our reach into key markets in North America. We have now created a strong foundation in several key states stretching from Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions and are well positioned to take advantage of the very strong market demand we are witnessing for our security semiconductors and Identity Management businesses.”

CJR’s President, Peter RICCA, expressed his views of the new partnership; "We are extremely pleased to announce SEALSQ as the latest addition to our growing line card and look forward to many years of growth and success.”

About CJR Associates

CJR has successfully supported and serviced the largest OEM customers on the east coast for almost 30 years. It is a High-Tech Manufacturer's Rep organization specializing in both Embedded Semiconductor and Commercial Enterprise Sales. For more information, visit http://www.cjr-associates.com/

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

