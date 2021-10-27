U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

WISeKey to Hold an Investor Day on December 13 at Nasdaq MarketSite

WISeKey to Hold an Investor Day on December 13 at Nasdaq MarketSite

Announces preliminary agenda and registration details

GENEVA / New York – October 27, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on December 13, 2021, at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

This event will be a hybrid event (in-person and virtual):

Preliminary agenda of the Investor Day and timeline of additional events are below.

Timeline of events

Time

Topic

Speakers

9:30 am

REGISTRATION

10:00 am

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATIONS









Recent business developments and milestones
Recap of 2021 Activities

Carlos Moreira, CEO

Recent Financial Results

Peter Ward, CFO

Vision and Growth Strategy for 2022 and Beyond
Trends and Opportunities Across the Enterprise

Carlos Moreira, CEO

12:00 pm

LUNCH / NETWORKING

1:00 pm

PRODUCT SHOWCASE: CUSTOMERS/SUPPLIERS



Special Exponential Technology Demonstration using Holograms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpi9lb9Uvfk

Carlos Moreira, CEO
Richard Venia, US Sales Director
Other speakers: TBA

Demonstration of WISe.Art NFT Marketplace

Carlos Moreira, CEO

2:00 pm

Q&A SESSION

Other Events

Date / Time

Location

Info

Dec 14 – all day

Various

1on1 meetings

Dec 14 @ TBD (pm)

TBD

Cocktail reception

Dec 15 – all day

Intercontinental New York Barclay

Imperial Capital’s Security Investor Conference
Main presentation & 1on1 meetings

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey


