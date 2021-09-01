U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

WISeKey’s Partner CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to WISe.Art NFT Marketplace

Wisekey International Holding SA
·5 min read
WISeKey's Partner CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to WISe.Art NFT Marketplace

WISeKey Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform, a New Era of NFTs and Cybersecurity

ZUG, Switzerland, September 1, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced that its partner CasperLabs, a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, recently partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost, cloud-based infrastructure platform that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.

WISeKey is using Casper to power WISe.Art, its unique digital identification NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market. The new platform commercially launched on September 1, 2021.

CasperLabs joining AWS will further enhance the WISE.Art platform, which will run on the Casper Network to deliver the most secure and scalable blockchain back-end for creating digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT containing smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used. The method removes any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins.

“Casper’s entry into the AWS Marketplace is a big milestone and makes it even easier for developers worldwide to access and build on Web3,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of WISeKey. “It will significantly reduce friction in setting up infrastructure for the Casper Network for individual developers, as well as organizations like WISeKey.”

The Casper Network is the first enterprise-grade, proof-of-stake blockchain that simultaneously offers scalability, security and decentralization. A growing number of enterprises have joined the Casper ecosystem since its main net launch in March 2021, citing its more efficient gas costs, flexible architecture and significantly reduced energy footprint as major differentiators over other blockchain protocols.

“CasperLabs is committed to ensuring successful outcomes for organizations looking to build innovative applications on the Casper Network,” said Mrinal Manohar, CasperLabs cofounder and CEO. “Our partnership with WISeKey will set a new standard for responsible and secure NFT transactions, with both teams dedicated to delivering a more environmentally friendly and scalable option for the NFT community as the industry continues to evolve and excite new audiences worldwide.”

Casper Network’s Proof-of-Stake architecture allows for a higher volume of secure transactions with no drop off in performance, while producing a fraction of the energy expended by traditional blockchain protocols.

Since AWS services approximately 190 countries, Casper Network node operators worldwide will have the capability to quickly and securely deploy and connect nodes to the public network. Developers building smart contracts or other solutions can spin up Casper nodes for rapid development, prototyping and testing of their products. Moreover, enterprise teams and consortiums now have the ability to quickly architect and deploy private networks for solving their business problems, with the additional benefit of access to AWS developer support tools and an extensive ecosystem of partners.

Learn More
For more information, visit the CasperLabs Blog and view CasperLabs on AWS Marketplace.

About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit casperlabs.io.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


