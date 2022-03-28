U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

WISeKey to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on March 29th

Wisekey International Holding SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  WKEY
Wisekey International Holding SA
Wisekey International Holding SA

WISeKey to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on March 29th

Geneva – March 28, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira is scheduled to participate in fireside chat at the Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 9:00am ET.

Conference agenda and registration details can be found at https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference.

Investors interested to schedule a one-on-one virtual meeting with management, can send an email to Investor Relations at lcati@equityny.com.

Mr. Moreira’s discussion will focus on presenting the method used by WISeKey to secure the authenticity and provenance of assets through cutting-edge authentication processes combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures ensures the authenticity of the original asset and generates its correspondent digital twin. This new way to convert assets into an NFT makes much easier for assets to be commercialized as each NFT of the asset becomes a unit of data on the blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item that cannot be copied or replicated.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


