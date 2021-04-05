U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.96
    +53.09 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,529.47
    +376.26 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,654.55
    +174.45 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.71
    +11.81 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.86
    -1.59 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7180
    +0.0390 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    +0.0064 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1290
    -0.5290 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,585.71
    +833.65 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.27
    +34.93 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     

WISeKey and SUNx Strong Universal Network, a Global Initiative for Climate Friendly Travel, to Introduce the First Ever “Climate Change and Sustainability” Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wisekey International Holding SA
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WISeKey and SUNx Strong Universal Network, a Global Initiative for Climate Friendly Travel, to Introduce the First Ever “Climate Change and Sustainability” Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

WISeKey to launch the NFT auction of the original SWATCH created for the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. This unique, first-off-the-line watch, designed by Maurice Strong under the theme “It’s in our Hands” it was given to his widow Hanne Strong, by the wife of the founder of Swatch Nicolas Hayek.

Swatch Earth Summit - Hackett Watches
Swatch Earth Summit - Hackett Watches

Funds collected from the auction to go to charitable foundations supporting Sustainability & Climate Resilience and help kick start post pandemic travel recovery in a "Sustainable and Climate Friendly Wayand support the People’s Summit which will bring together 150 non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Geneva/Brussels – April 6, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that in cooperation with SUNx Strong Universal Network (SUNx), a global initiative aiming to build Climate Friendly Travel, will launch the first ever “Climate Change and Sustainability Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

Established as legacy to Maurice Strong, a climate activist and sustainable development pioneer, SUNx’s agenda is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. On April 22, 2021, WISeKey in cooperation with SUNx will launch the NFT auction of the original SWATCH created for the 1992 Rio Earth Summit by WISeKey on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.

Maurice Strong was a trailblazing environmentalist who helped organized both the 1972 Stockholm and 1992 Rio UN conferences on the environment, as well as the establishment of the United Nations Environment Program, and the Canadian International Development Agency. For more information visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-hjSk0rNCA&t=2s.

The SUNx "Sustainable and Climate Friendly Way” is under the supervision and coordination of Professor Geoffrey Lipman and Hanne Strong. Mr. Lipman, a former Assistant Secretary General at UNWTO and President WTTC, currently serves as Chairman of the Green Growth & Travelism Institute (GGTI), an EU based not-for-profit organization and is President of SUNx. . Ms. Strong is Chairwoman of the Manitou Foundation, a US based charity she created with her husband, as a global Centre for Spiritual and Indigenous Research and Advancement.

WISeKey, was the first company in the world to use dual factor authentication combined with NFT to auction a luxury watch, the company has adapted this technology to digitally sign historical pictures issuing their digital twin digitally signed by the original certificate of provenance employing this unique technology to integrate semiconductors tags powered with its VaultIC154 NFC secure element and provide brands with the ability of:

  • issuing a storage device comprising of a digital certificate of authenticity

  • checking, when required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity

  • modifying, when required, the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity.

Dematerialization and creation of a Digital Twin with its corresponded NFT: these tags, when placed on any product and tapped by an NFC phone, securely authenticate, and track the product much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the product on the blockchain ledger. This technology has received a patent in the USA http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=8&f=G&l=50&co1=AND&d=PTXT&s1=wisekey&OS=wisekey&RS=wisekey.

Maurice Strong flanked by 124 Heads of State at conclusion of Rio Earth Summit 1992

Summary and conclusions of the Rio Summit. Second Earth Summit &#x002013; SGK-Planet
Summary and conclusions of the Rio Summit. Second Earth Summit – SGK-Planet

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts

WISeKey
Company Contact:
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:
Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


Recommended Stories

  • Data Show NFT Mania Subsides as Prices Fall

    An End in Sight? According to data analyzed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace tracker Nonfungible.com, the average prices for NFTs have fallen nearly 70% since their $1,400 peak in February. In fact, the number of NFT sales that took place in March was significantly lower than the figure for February. The change in pace led … Continued

  • Analysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet

    Declining prices across the NFT space seem to suggest that the hype surrounding it may be wearing off. What Happened: The hype surrounding the NFT market in February was unparalleled, with the growing interest in the space even out shadowing Bitcoin’s rise above $60,000. However, that hype seems to be dying out as recent data indicates that the market has been in a continuous downtrend over the past month. According to NFT marketplace data monitor NonFungible.com, the average daily value of NFTs fell from $19 million to $3 million on Mar 25 – declining by over 85% on average. Why It Matters: Some market proponents have pointed out that, unlike other markets, the NFT space is highly illiquid in nature, making an impending crash much more difficult to predict. In liquid markets, sellers adjust prices in real-time, whereas in the NFT space, it may take them weeks or months to realize that there are no buyers for their unique non-fungible collectibles. As a result, markets are much less reactive, and the phenomenon prompted analysts from Egirl capital to dub NFT price corrections as a “silent crash.” Popular NFT marketplaces like NBA Top Shot and CryptoPunks too have seen their average value and number of transactions on the decline since it peaked in mid-February. @topshotanalytix @economist @girldadNFT for everyone wishing they got into TopShot in Jan instead of Feb. Well ... welcome to January. pic.twitter.com/IY1TslV8I0 — (@jfresshhh_) April 3, 2021 One NFT collector who charted the decline in Top Shot sales since the beginning of the year said, “There’s less volume on the $500-$2000 moments than there was in Jan, which is crazy, considering the user base is probably 5-10x. Gives you an idea of the type of “collector” currently on the site.” According to him, the majority of users who joined around Feb 21 were trying to “catch a ride on the money train” and couldn’t hold their NFTs for more than a few days without selling. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSnoop Dogg Releases His First NFT Collection 'A Journey With The Dogg' On Crypto.Com'Little Social Value In Helping Elon Musk Earn Million By Selling His Tweet,' Ethereum's Buterin Weights In On NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • In video, Biden thanks new US citizens for 'choosing us'

    President Joe Biden is thanking naturalized Americans for “choosing us” in his official video message to the nation's newest citizens. In the brief remarks, Biden references the “courage” of immigrants coming to the U.S. and his own heritage as a descendant of Irish immigrants. “First and foremost, I want to thank you for choosing us and believing that America is worthy of your aspirations,” Biden says in the video, calling the U.S. “this great nation of immigrants.”

  • Timelapse Captures Accumulation of 5.5 Inches of Snow in Maine

    Timelapse footage captured the build-up of nearly six inches of snow on April 4 in Caribou, Maine, as officials warned of dangerous travel conditions in the area.This footage by meteorologist James Sinko shows the dourpour of snow, which subsequently changed to rain. The National Weather Service said Easter snowfall in the area amounted to 5.5 inches. This put Caribou at 104.5 inches for the season, which is two inches more than normal for the date, the weather service said. Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful

  • Mozambique town Palma 'retaken' from militant Islamists

    The military says it is now fully in control of Palma, which was invaded by militants on 24 March.

  • Why Star Peak Energy Transition Stock Fell 22.2% in March

    The SPAC is still up 181% since its market debut and will likely make its merger with Stem official this month.

  • Record-Setting $49 Billion Asia IPO Boom Is Likely to Taper Off

    (Bloomberg) -- As in the U.S., initial public offering activity out of Asia has had its strongest-ever start to a year. That frenzy for new shares is likely to taper off as demand falls back to earth in the next few months.Asian companies, like their global peers, notched their best first quarter for listings ever, thanks to a flood of liquidity during the pandemic, super-low interest rates, and rallying stock markets. The firms raised $49.3 billion through first-time share sales at home and abroad -- a 154% jump over the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.IPOs globally raised an unprecedented $215 billion, with almost half of that haul coming from the record wave of issuance by special-purpose acquisition companies in the U.S.Now, a global rotation out of highly-valued tech and health-care stocks that have dominated market activity, as well as fading excitement around SPACs in the U.S., is clouding the outlook for new deals.“Inevitably, there is a mark to market of comparable valuations,” said William Smiley, co-head of equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Asia ex-Japan. “In terms of our pipeline, there hasn’t been any significant impact from the recent rotation, but opportunistic issuance may have decelerated.”Asia’s IPO space faces an added challenge: the travails of Chinese tech firms, which dominate fundraising in the region. These companies are facing a crackdown against monopolistic practices at home and are also in focus as U.S.-China tensions keep rising. Last month, for instance, the U.S. moved forward with a law that could result in Chinese firms that don’t comply with U.S. auditing standards being kicked off American exchanges.The red flags are already there, with the investor mania seen earlier this year for deals like the one by Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology starting to die down.Chinese fintech company Bairong Inc., which raised $507 million, delivered the worst debut in three years among $500-million-plus Hong Kong IPOs when it fell 16% on Wednesday. U.S.-listed Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. and video-streaming service Bilibili Inc. raised a combined $5.7 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong in March but had lackluster debuts.In contrast, investors were seen scrambling for a piece of Kuaishou’s $6.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, the biggest listing globally so far this year, and Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion float.READ: Cracks in Global IPO Market Emerge at Quarter’s EndHealthy ShakeoutThat said, muted investor appetite for listings isn’t affecting the queue of hopefuls.Online music company Tencent Music Entertainment Group, micro-blogging service Weibo Corp. and online travel service Trip.com Group Ltd. are among U.S.-traded Chinese companies seeking so-called “homecoming” listings in Hong Kong. These secondary listings, seen as a hedge against Sino-American tensions, raised $17 billion in Hong Kong last year and have amassed $6.4 billion so far in 2021.“The secondary listing trend will continue but what should be interesting to see is whether new issuers who ultimately want to get to a dual listing, perhaps consider seeking a dual primary listing in Hong Kong and the U.S. from the start rather than doing a primary U.S. listing, waiting two years and then coming to Hong Kong for the secondary listing” said Francesco Lavatelli, head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Tech and health-care firms make up the bulk of the listing pipeline in Asia, say bankers, even without the “homecoming” cohort, many of whom opted for U.S. listings because of the American investor base’s greater familiarity with new economy stocks. Among them: health-care startup WeDoctor, which is planning a multi-billion dollar Hong Kong IPO and China’s Uber-like startup Full Truck Alliance, which is looking into a $1 billion U.S. listing.“The pipeline remains quite robust but is centered around tech and growth stocks, which are obviously seeing a little bit of a re-rating,” said Tucker Highfield, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at Bank of America Corp. “The thesis of good companies being able to buck the trend of volatility will continue and there’s capital available.”Ultimately, less frothy markets and a cooling of the IPO investor mania may actually be welcome.“Entering a more balanced market environment isn’t a bad thing. It can extend the issuance cycle and work to keep excesses in check,” Smiley said. “If there is going to be correction, you want it to be fast - a prolonged downturn kills issuance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Easter Monday 2021 Trading Hours.

    The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday, along with U.S. over-the-counter markets.

  • Stocks Climb Amid Economic Optimism; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed toward another record as unexpectedly strong economic data bolstered confidence in the recovery.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by retailers, as the benchmark gauge of American equities extended gains into a third session. Tesla Inc.’s blowout delivery numbers spurred a rally in electric-vehicle companies. GameStop Corp., the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers earlier this year, tumbled after saying it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares. Treasuries were little changed.U.S. service providers experienced the fastest growth on record in March as measures of business activity and orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that American employers added the most jobs in seven months as more vaccinations and fewer business restrictions supercharged the labor-market recovery.“It’s hard to look around a find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in an IMF panel on the global economy Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% at 10:05 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1782.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 110.43 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.72%.Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.33%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.795%, the lowest in a week.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $60.11 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,725.03 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • GameStop stock dives after filing to sell up to 3.5 million shares

    GameStop Corp. shares took a dive Monday, after the videogame and consumer electronics retailer finally took advantage of the trading frenzy in its stock to raise money through an "at-the-market" offering.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • Bitcoin Is Going Mainstream. What Investors Need to Know.

    A $1 trillion market value, attention from Wall Street—the cryptocurrency has become too large and influential to remain on the financial fringes.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • AMC Entertainment stock bounces after B. Riley analyst turns bullish

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied Monday, after B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said it's time to buy, citing an improving balance sheet outlook and as a strong opening weekend for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' pointed to a resurgence in demand.

  • Fossil-fuel mainstay Baker Hughes joins Plug Power in green hydrogen fund

    A trio of companies, including fossil-fuel industry mainstay Baker Hughes Co., plan to back a new fund focused on hydrogen-technology investment, just the latest example of rising investment interest tied to alternative energy sources.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 33-Year-Old Fueling Crypto Boom Is Worrying Thai Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- Atichanan Pulges first became interested in cryptocurrencies a decade ago when he was an engineering student in Los Angeles. Mining Bitcoin was a way for the Bangkok native to learn about markets and pay his rent.Now back in Thailand after a stint at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Atichanan is a co-founder of the nation’s largest licensed cryptocurrency exchange. He’s also on the front lines of an intensifying debate over who should be allowed to buy digital assets in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, alarmed by a sixfold surge in domestic crypto trading since November, said on April 1 that it would soon require traders to have experience, or take courses or pass an exam. The regulator didn’t finalize a date and opted not to ban local exchanges from accepting clients who didn’t meet minimum-income levels, which had been mulled. Digital-asset proponents including Atichanan argue that too many restrictions will merely drive Thais to unregulated platforms overseas.“The regulator realizes any curbs can’t reverse the tide toward digital,” said Atichanan, 33, who co-founded Bitkub in 2018. He said the exchange accounts for about 90% of domestic crypto trading and serves 300,000 customers, figures that Bloomberg has been unable to independently verify.While volumes on Thai crypto exchanges are still small relative to counterparts in countries like the U.S. and South Korea, they’ve been surging in recent months as digital assets including Bitcoin have jumped to all-time highs.Total trading turnover on all local licensed crypto exchanges jumped to 124 billion baht ($3.96 billion) in February from 18 billion baht in November, according to data from the Thai SEC, which only date back to November. Bitkub’s daily turnover of 4.2 billion baht in February reflects an increase of nearly 40% from a month earlier, according to the company’s statistics. A 24-hour turnover figure on March 30 ranked it 124th among more than 300 exchanges worldwide tracked by CoinMarketCap.As in other markets that have experienced a spike in retail trading during the pandemic, crypto activity in Thailand has soared in large part thanks to demand from younger investors. The boom has also been marked by hiccups at local exchange operators, including Bitkub.Both developments have attracted scrutiny from the Thai SEC. In January, the regulator asked Bitkub to submit a plan to address investor complaints about “problematic work systems” that have caused trading outages. A month later, the regulator said it was considering eligibility restrictions for clients of crypto exchanges that include a minimum income of more than 1 million baht. The SEC at its April 1 meeting decided not to impose the income requirement, opting for an education or knowledge program.“Crypto participants, including platform operators and investors, are mostly young and passionate about new technology and decentralization,” Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, the SEC’s secretary general, said in an interview. “They must realize any financial innovation also has the potential to cause collateral damage to the general public and financial system.”The SEC abandoned its income requirement after gathering feedback from market participants. The borderless and decentralized nature of crypto trading makes such controls difficult to implement, said Poomsiri Dumrongvute, who teaches a financial technology course at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.Bitkub has made a similar argument in its feedback to regulators, also noting that stricter curbs could hamper the development of local blockchain technology.Despite the regulatory risk, Bitkub is gearing up for a major expansion. The company plans to double staff to 500 by year-end, introduce its own debit card and open a physical crypto trading outlet in Bangkok to lure new entrants and serve as a meeting place for existing ones, according to Atichanan. Over the longer term, Bitkub has ambitions to gain “unicorn” status, or a private valuation of more than $1 billion.Atichanan said the exchange raised the equivalent of $11 million from investors in three rounds since its establishment, though he declined to comment on the company’s current valuation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.