WISeKey's WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to Security and Authenticity

Wisekey International Holding SA
·4 min read
In this article:
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to Security and Authenticity

Geneva – September 10, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISe.ART platform aims to enable new Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) purchase through in-App purchases. This new capability should boost the secure sale of NFTs through the WISeKey platform.

The new strategy announced by Apple to facilitate access by App developers to external stores of contents and other virtual services and goods, is expected to finally bring to the Apps the acquisition of NFTs, by limiting previous restrictions and commissions. This development offers new ways for current NFT platforms such as WISe.ART, to bring to the NFT marketplace new potential customers that can now acquire NFT by simply using their smartphone and a trusted App.

The new “in-App” NFT platform secured by WISeKey provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. These security features will set a new benchmark in the mobile NFT platforms, which only focus on ensuring the integrity of the purchase transaction.

The unique security features of WISe.Art are built around digital identity and PKI, enabling “Authenticity” and “Provenance” proofs by adding digital signatures of the involved people (owner of the asset or independent experts doing appraisals of authenticity) in the NFT minting process. These digital signatures can be later easily validated thanks to the ubiquity of the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust, which is distributed in major operating systems and browsers, including Apple iOS and Android.

“Our WISe.ART platform has been designed using the most exigent requirements for security and authenticity, and it provides a breakthrough and unique approach to fulfill the needs of its customers,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

WISeKey has followed a multichain strategy for its WISe.Art platform through a partnership with CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol. CasperLabs’ incredible expertise on the crypto market and Ocean Protocol’s outstanding solution for Initial Data Market Offerings made them ideal partners to reinforce WISeKey’s unique position and for launching of its TrustECoin token.

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


