WISeKey’s WISeID Dual Factor Authenticator Digital Identity Now Can Be Used to Mint NFTs on WISe.ART Marketplace

With a truly NFT identity, users can create, sign and verify claims, while parties who interact with a user will be able to verify their identity. Additionally, users will be able to selectively disclose their information.

GENEVA / New York – November 3, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that users of WISeID can now mint their NFTs directly on its fully-fledged marketplace WISe.ART allowing dual factor authorization.

By integrating WISeID on the NFT minting process, it minimizes the ability for crypto swindlers to steal and then profit from NFT sales, protects users on from inadvertently engaging with scams and prevent thieves from quickly flipping stolen assets.

The WISeKey NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The user is in full control of its WISeID NFT; NFTs must request access to other users’ identity information and WISeID NFTs users have the ability to decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share, thus keeping full control.

The WISeKey approach to the Metaverse has as objective to provide safe infrastructure identity services based on blockchain technologies for a wide range of users, including individuals, corporations and government institutions. As our digital lives become increasingly digitalized, Metaverse will leverage the advantages of the internet to establish a virtual world for its users. Businesses and communities will depend on users’ digital identities to manage assets.

The WISeID second generation Digital Identities in Metaverse includes an identification module that its built into the protocol, while supplementary applications will be developed. Users will have autonomy over their own identity meaning that they are in full control of their personal identification information and hence need not to rely on any central entity or third party for identity verification. With a truly NFT identity, users can create, sign and verify claims, while parties who interact with a user will be able to prove their identity. Additionally, users will be able to selectively disclose their information.

Users can establish a reputation on Metaverse through digital identities, improving the way we exchange value. Value is exchanged through digital signatures, requests for verification and transactions; these transactions then allow a user to gradually build a reputation which can be inspected and verified by other digital identities and value intermediaries. You can download your ID from WISeID.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

