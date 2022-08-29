The Wiser Agency Ranks No. 771 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2416%, The Wiser Agency Receives Ranking No. 771 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed yesterday that The Wiser Agency is No. 771 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're excited to not only be recognized as one of the only Sales and Marketing offers for Managed Service providers, but look forward to future endeavors that will take The Wiser Agency and anyone interested in growing their sales and marketing to new heights," says Chris Wiser, Founder and CEO of The Wiser Agency.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Our most notable achievement? We helped over 300 IT Providers become millionaires or multi-millionaires."

