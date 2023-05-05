WiseTech Global Limited's (ASX:WTC) top owners are private companies with 41% stake, while 33% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

WiseTech Global's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about WiseTech Global.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WiseTech Global?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

WiseTech Global already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at WiseTech Global's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

WiseTech Global is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Realwise Holdings Pty Ltd, with ownership of 40%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.3% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 50% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of WiseTech Global

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in WiseTech Global Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$2.1b. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in WiseTech Global. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 41%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for WiseTech Global you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

