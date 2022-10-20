Make-a-Wish North Texas Celebrates Facility Sustainability Upgrades, Thanks to Green Mountain Energy Sun Club Grant
ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Green Mountain Energy
3BL Media - Thanks to a sustainability grant from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, Make-A-Wish North Texas installed a new energy management system in its building. This system automatically adjusts the lights and room temperature throughout the day to reduce energy consumption.
The monetary savings achieved by this system upgrade will allow Make-A-Wish to "power up" more wishes for children facing critical illnesses across the 161 counties the organization serves across North Texas. Green Mountain Energy Sun Club provides grants to nonprofits for projects that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation and environmental stewardship.
"Our mission at Sun Club is to help local organizations that are making a positive impact in the community become more sustainable," said Mark Parsons, vice president and general manager for Green Mountain Energy. "We're excited to support Make-A-Wish and play a role in more children seeing their dreams become a reality."
On Oct. 19, employees and supporters of Make-A-Wish North Texas and representatives from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club gathered at the Make-A-Wish North Texas headquarters in Addison to "flip the switch" on the new energy management system.
"The new energy management system will allow us to conserve energy, save fundraising dollars and ultimately grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses across our 161 counties. Right now, we have more than 1,200 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted, and this generous grant will help reduce that number," said Kim Elenez, president and chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish North Texas. "We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club to make more wishes come true for local kids!"
###
About Make- A-Wish® North Texas
Make-A-Wish North Texas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers, Make-A-Wish North Texas and 59 other Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 330,000 wishes nationwide. Since 1982, Make-A-Wish North Texas has granted more than 12,500 life-changing wish experiences across 161 counties. For more information, visit wish.org/ntx.
About Green Mountain Energy Sun Club
Green Mountain Energy is changing the way power is made and advancing sustainable communities through the work of Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club® has donated more than $11 million to 143 nonprofit organizations across Texas and the Northeast. Sun Club collaborates with nonprofit organizations on projects that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy and Sun Club or to apply for a Sun Club grant, visit greenmountain.com/sunclub.
Media Contacts:
Make-A-Wish North Texas
Sara Roelke
Communications Manager
214.496.5065
sroelke@ntx.wish.org
Green Mountain Energy Sun Club
Estefanía Joy
Communications Specialist
713-537-5735
media@greenmountain.com
Twitter: @GreenMtnEnergy
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Green Mountain Energy on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Green Mountain Energy
Website: https://www.greenmountainenergy.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Green Mountain Energy
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721493/Make-a-Wish-North-Texas-Celebrates-Facility-Sustainability-Upgrades-Thanks-to-Green-Mountain-Energy-Sun-Club-Grant