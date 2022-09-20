U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.75
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,181.00
    +64.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,058.00
    +34.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.60
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    +2.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.13 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    -0.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1426
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3160
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,389.98
    +555.45 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.84
    +15.01 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,674.33
    +106.68 (+0.39%)
     

WISH: SAUDI ARABIA'S HEALTHCARE WORKERS IDENTIFY LEADERSHIP AND TRAINING AS ESSENTIAL FOR FUTURE HEALTH SYSTEM RESILIENCE

·3 min read

WISH survey finds Saudi Arabia ranks highly in recognizing the value of organizational support and robust staff training programs

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's healthcare practitioners recognize the critical nature of strong organizational leadership as well as staff education for building health system resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an international survey.

WISH QF Logo
WISH QF Logo

Considering the factors that bolster the ability of health systems to perform better during such crises, over half (52 percent) of Saudi Arabia's healthcare professionals pointed to the importance of leadership support as a key driver of resilient health systems, found the study, which was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH).

Additionally, Saudi Arabia's healthcare workers (26 percent) also highlighted that robust training programs form a key component of health system resilience. In this category, they ranked top amongst global peers in the UK (8 percent), US (11 percent), Nigeria (13 percent), Brazil (16 percent) and India (18 percent).

Health system resilience is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the ability to prepare for, manage and learn from sudden and extreme changes, including pandemics. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has raised alarm over underlying issues in global health systems that are undermining this ability, and posing as major threats to their survival in the event of similar large-scale emergencies.

When reflecting on factors currently weakening their national health system, nearly a third (28 percent) of workers stated that a lack of training, combined with other issues such as a shortage of skilled workers, as most prominent.

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia's healthcare workers (46 percent) also placed the highest value in the idea that education and training of junior staff members will remain a trend in their healthcare industry over the next five years, compared with others in the UK (25 percent) and the US (30 percent) to think that.

"One of the biggest challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered is the lack of preparedness of global health systems to confront health emergencies of such magnitude. Considering that healthcare professionals are at the heart of these systems, making it possible for communities to receive care through challenging times demands more attention to be placed on their growth and development. We encourage global health organizations, policymakers, and health advocates to align efforts and devise strategies to underline the significance of training, education. and leadership programs, recognizing that this will strengthen the ability of global health systems to overcome major health challenges in future," said Sultana Afdhal, CEO of WISH.

The survey, which included healthcare professionals from the UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, India, and Brazil, aimed to gain insights into the impacts of dealing with COVID-19 on healthcare workers' lives, shine a light on their experiences, as well as explore what the future of healthcare might look like according to those serving on the frontline of care delivery.

WISH, a global health initiative of Qatar Foundation, is a global platform which gathers healthcare experts, policymakers, and innovators to unite in the goal of building a healthier world. The biennial WISH Summit, taking place October 4 – 6 in Doha, Qatar and virtually, aims to showcase WISH's evidence-based research and discuss how to translate these findings into practical, policy-driven solutions that help transform global healthcare delivery.

The sixth edition of the summit will run under the banner of "Healing the Future." The summit will thoroughly explore the legacy of COVID-19 from various perspectives, including how to build more resilient and sustainable healthcare systems, improve our response to the mental health crisis faced by health and care workers, and harness the rapid progress in pharmaceutical innovation that has taken place during the pandemic.

For more information on WISH, visit www.wish.org.qa.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902072/WISH_QF_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wish-saudi-arabias-healthcare-workers-identify-leadership-and-training-as-essential-for-future-health-system-resilience-301627386.html

SOURCE WISH

Recommended Stories

  • Bluebird Bio stock falls after FDA approves gene therapy

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses the reversal in Bluebird Bio shares after the FDA approved its second gene therapy.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7% on Monday, following President Joe Biden's interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday.  So what President Biden's comments on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly caught the attention of investors.

  • Bluebird Bio Gets FDA Approval for $3 Million Gene Therapy, Breaking Its Own Price Record

    The news sent the shares sharply higher in premarket trading, but they had lost those gains, and more, by early afternoon.

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Help Retirees Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Brain Disease Receives Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc.’s shares fell Monday after US regulators approved its gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease with a warning about cancer risks and under the condition that the drugmaker can show that it works long term.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak I

  • HHS Sec: 'The president is correct' that the COVID-19 pandemic is over

    US Health Sec. Xavier Becerra doubled down on off-the-cuff remarks from President Joe Biden that the pandemic is over in the country.

  • I'm a Pharmacist, and These Are the Supplements I Won't Take

    Taking dietary supplements may feel like a healthy habit, but experts say certain products may do more harm than good. That's because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates supplements as a form of food, not as drugs, so they're subject to far less scrutiny than medication. In fact, oftentimes their touted benefits and possible side effects remain only loosely tested. Ultimately, consumers are left with incomplete information when deciding which supplements to take—if any at all.T

  • Over 60? I'm a Doctor and Say Stop Doing These Things

    Your body changes as you age. Your muscles become weaker, you lose bone density, and your skin becomes thinner and less elastic. These changes can make you more susceptible to injuries, illnesses, and diseases. Your memory can also decline as you age. Your immune system also changes as you age. But it's not all downhill! That's why it's important to take care of yourself as you get older. You can do this by continuing or starting certain activities and by stopping others. These can slow the agin

  • Warning Signs You're About to Have a "Massive Stroke"

    A stroke isn't something that happens only to the aging among us. You might have heard the stories of younger people having a stroke. You may know someone close to you, who by all appearances seemed in good health, and still suffered a stroke. According to the American Stroke Association, a stroke is the fifth cause of death in the United States, and leaves many others disabled. So how would see a stroke coming? But before we look at the warning signs, what is a stroke? "A stroke occurs when a b

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci…

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • California workers won't have to worry about being fired, or not hired, for off-the-clock marijuana use

    Newsom signs into law a bill that will make it illegal for California employers to discriminate against workers for cannabis use outside of work.

  • Is It Safe To Eat Produce That Has Touched Other Rotten, Moldy Foods?

    Here’s what you should know about how spoiled fruits and vegetables can affect nearby items and how to decide whether it’s still OK to eat.

  • Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?

    The Queen’s granddaughter has esotropia – a condition that makes people’s eyes look in different directions

  • 'Out of control' STD situation prompts call for changes

    Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases — including a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year — are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. “It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.,” said Dr. Leandro Mena of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases. Infections rates for some STDs, including gonorrhea and syphilis, have been rising for years.

  • Biden declares COVID ‘pandemic is over.’ Here’s what experts say about the data

    “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” President Joe Biden said during a 60 Minutes interview. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.”

  • Your boss is ordering you back to the office even though they have no idea if COVID is really over

    Did you hear that COVID was canceled this fall? Spoiler alert: It’s not.

  • When is the best time to get a flu shot? Here’s what doctors say.

    When should you get a flu shot? And can you get a flu shot at the same time as the Omicron booster? Here’s what experts say.