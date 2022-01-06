U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    +1.76 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -36.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -1.00 (-4.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8360
    -0.2940 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.63
    +0.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

WishBone and SpineGuard Sign National Distribution Agreement for US Pediatric Orthopedic Centers

WishBone Medical, Inc.
·5 min read

New partnership to broaden access for pediatric orthopedic surgeons performing spine surgery

SpineGuard

PediGuard&#xae; smart spinal drilling devices
PediGuard® smart spinal drilling devices
PediGuard® smart spinal drilling devices

WARSAW, Ind. and BOULDER, Colo. and PARIS, France, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WishBone Medical, Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, and SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its Dynamic Surgical Guidance (DSG) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants today announced a long-term collaborative partnership with, for exclusive distribution rights of PediGuard® smart spinal drilling devices to children’s hospitals across the United States.

“This strategic alignment with SpineGuard enables WishBone’s spine division to support and focus 100% on the pediatric spine community. Our goal is to provide clinical solutions to surgeons’ unmet needs related to improving patient safety and enhancing practice outcomes,” says Jeff Wertz, Executive Vice President of Spine, WishBone Medical. “Increasing accuracy rates when making a pilot hole in axially rotated spines in scoliosis surgery is critical to a successful outcome. In addition, Surgical teams can significantly reduce the amount of radiation exposure to children associated with pre-op CT scans and intra-op X-rays taken during surgery—an important risk factor that can be greatly reduced and minimized in AIS procedures.”

“We will implement this very promising collaboration in close cooperation to integrate with our existing network of US agents, leveraging the new DSG Connect platform that adds visual display and data recording capabilities. Despite today’s evolving spine surgery solutions, the inherent design rationale behind DSG continues to elevate the key elements which have kept DSG technology extremely relevant in that risk mitigation, low radiation exposure, minimal set-up, and a 12-year clinical history of providing real-time accuracy that rivals all other far more expensive modalities,” says Patrick Pilcher Vice President, Sales and Marketing, North America SpineGuard.

Pierre Jérôme, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of SpineGuard, adds: “We are delighted to join forces with WishBone to offer our X-ray-free real time guidance technology to a much larger number of US surgeons and hospitals providing pediatric orthopedic care and to help them make spine surgery safer. This congruent alliance will significantly broaden our sales footprint in the United States. WishBone has the passion, leadership and access necessary to drive faster and wider adoption for our DSG technology in spinal deformity correction, a historical foundation integral to SpineGuard.”

“Through the contracts that WishBone holds with multiple group purchasing organizations, we now are in network with 242 of the 268 standalone children’s hospitals doing orthopedic surgery,” says Nick Deeter, Founder, Chairman and CEO, WishBone Medical. “This level of access will provide surgeons the opportunity to immediately use DSG and minimize radiation exposure to their patients. This technology is a perfect addition to WishBone’s sterile spine solutions as we push to raise surgical standards for children.”

The safety and efficacy of utilizing DSG for spine surgery has been proven by more than 85,000 surgeries across the globe and supported by 17 scientific, peer reviewed publications.* DSG probes allow for haptic, tactile feel, act as an internal GPS system inside the pedicle, and enhance residents' and fellows' ability to place spinal implants more accurately for increased patient safety.1 The literature supports DSG accuracy rates as equal to or superior to navigation/robotic alternatives, without the disadvantage of disrupting surgical workflow and avoiding intra-operative CT scans. Combining DSG technology with the ASTRA Spine Deformity System will provide a clinical solution to help support the growing needs of the pediatric spine surgeon community.

*A full list of supporting publications can be found on manufacturer’s website: https://www.spineguard.com/dynamic-surgical-guidance-technology
1. Williams, John & Samdani, Amer & Defino, Helton & George, Keri & Gaughan, John & Betz, Randal. (2014). Anticipation of vertebral pedicle breach through dynamic surgical guidance. Coluna/ Columna. 13. 210-213. 10.1590/S1808-18512014130300R85.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

Contacts

SpineGuard
Pierre Jérôme
CEO & Chairman
Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19
p.jerome@spineguard.com

NewCap
Investor Relations & Financial Communication
Mathilde Bohin / Pierre Laurent
Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94
spineguard@newcap.eu

About WishBone Medical
WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company committed to providing anatomically appropriate implants and instruments in single-use, sterile packed procedure kits that are designed to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for customers and achieve the best outcomes for children everywhere. The WishBone Medical Family of Companies offers a comprehensive “head-to-toe” product portfolio of innovative systems with operations in Warsaw, IN; Istanbul, and Singapore. For further information, visit www.WishBoneMedical.com or contact Kaitlyn Hughes, Director of Marketing & Communications, at +1-574-306-4006.

Contact:
Kaitlyn Hughes
Tel: +1-574-306-4006
KHughes@WishBoneMedical.com
www.WishBoneMedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed3cdf7f-e7cc-4017-b8f6-92e98883356b


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • India Medical Agency Flags Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Even though India’s drug regulator last week approved Merck’s molnupiravir for emergency use, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the state-funded Indian Council of Medical Research, said the government has yet to decide on whether to recommend molnupiravir, even as coronavirus infection ra

  • Sutro Biopharma Collapses; Why One Analyst Remains Bullish On Its Chances In Cancer

    Sutro stock collapsed Thursday — and was among the biggest biotech stock dives — after its ovarian cancer study disappointed investors.

  • The Petri Dish: Janssen inks two local deals, Biogen licenses new drug

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • COVID-19: “Testing at the first time you have symptoms, that’s really the most important time to test,” says Dr. Payal Patel

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

  • These 2 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Experts Warn

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to

  • Here's Why Longeveron Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

    Investors are reacting positively to the beginning of an Alzheimer's disease trial with Longeveron's lead candidate, Lomadel-B.

  • HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now

    So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, … The post HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid test kits in stock right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Draws Ridicule After Mind-Numbing Take On God And Vaccines

    "So much for God creating us with brains," a Jesuit priest wrote in response.

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • N95 and KN95 Masks You Can Order Online to Replace Your Cloth Face Covers

    Experts agree: It’s time for a more serious mask.

  • Illumina CEO Reflects on the State of Genomics in 2021

    By Francis deSouza

  • The Dangerous Liver Condition That's Rising Even in Non-Drinkers

    It's not just drinking that affects the liver. Other lifestyle factors can bring on dangerous Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Here's how to reverse it.

  • Meditation, Drinking Water And More: 7 Ways to Care for Your Mental Health This 2022

    Taking care of our mental health and expressing kindness toward our well-being should be at the top of our list of 2022 resolutions. The pressures of everyday life can cause anxiety, depression and other health issues. According to the Mayo Clinic, just a few minutes spent in meditation can restore calm, regulate stress levels and enhance physical and emotional well-being.

  • This Strange Symptom at Night Could Mean You Have Omicron, Doctors Warn

    From loss of smell and taste to shortness of breath, we're well aware of the standard symptoms of COVID. But the virus has steadily evolved from its original form, and with it, so have the symptoms it might cause. A new variant called Omicron is estimated to make up more than 95 percent of COVID infection in the U.S. right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors are now warning that the signs of this version of the virus may be a little different from the

  • Why rare disease drug pioneer Emil Kakkis rode on a float in the Rose Parade

    Emil Kakkis' book documenting the development of the rare disease drug Aldurazyme went on sale Jan. 1. It was published by the media company he set up with his brother to tell "impossible, positive" stories.

  • CDC urges 'up to date' shots; no 'fully vaccinated' change

    U.S. health officials said Wednesday they are not changing the qualifications for being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, but they are urging Americans to stay “up to date” on their protection against the virus by getting booster shots when eligible. The move to keep the existing definition of fully vaccinated — either two doses of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — comes as health officials warned of waning protections from the initial doses. The decision to keep the initial definition, established more than a year ago when the vaccines first rolled out, means that federal vaccination mandates for travel or employment won't require a booster dose.

  • What the latest science says about how — and when — the Omicron surge will end

    After nearly two months of lab studies and real-world observations, experts have a much clearer picture of what Omicron is — and isn’t — capable of.