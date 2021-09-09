U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.50
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,935.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,584.50
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.50
    -9.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.77
    +0.47 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    +0.78 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,338.36
    -301.05 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.20
    -1.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.79
    -81.74 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Wishlist: Essential Features of the Canon EOS R Mk II

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

It’s been a few years since Canon announced the Canon EOS R. We admitted it wasn’t all that revolutionary when it launched. But it surely did some minor things to set it apart from the rest of the pack. And if anything, Canon’s lenses stole the show. It’s been a few years, and they’ve had a few cameras. The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 aren’t exactly small. They’re specific cameras designed to be used for work. Many colleagues of mine and I cannot see ourselves always using them for fun or even some jobs. But when I picked up my Canon EOS R recently, I realized how wonderful the size is. And I hope that the Canon EOS R MK II fixes some annoying things.

Bring Back the Classic Canon Back Dial

One of the things missing from the Canon EOS R was the back dial that has been present for various Canon cameras. Come on, Canon! We need all three camera dials, especially this back one. The Canon EOS R MK II shouldn’t forget about this. If you’re a long-time Canon shooter, you’ll crave this. Sony did it too!

Give It a Joystick. Seriously

Canon removed the joystick from the Canon EOS R. That was an awful move. The Canon EOS R MK II should keep it at all costs. Instead of using that back pad to move the joystick around, this would be a million times better and more accurate.

Get Rid of the Magic Touch Bar

I didn’t mind the magic touch bar. I used it when playing back and rating images. But the Canon EOS R MK II should get rid of it. Clearly, folks don’t like it. They need to put the joystick here instead. It would be much more useful. I think if Canon had just given the original EOS R a joystick it would’ve sold better.

All the AI of the Canon EOS R5

The current Canon EOS R does a fantastic job with face detection. But if you want to photograph wildlife, you’re a bit out of luck. The Canon EOS R MK II should have the autofocus algorithms to do just that. For passionate photographers, it’s super important.

Keep the Older Frame Rates

I know Canon likes to differentiate its cameras in some ways. So, the Canon EOS R MK II should be like a little EOS R5 or EOS R6. The shooting frame rate shouldn’t be as fast as those models. The Canon EOS R currently can do 20 fps. I mean, if you can’t photograph a bird with that, then I’m not sure what to tell you.

Keep the Smaller Size and the Weather Sealing

One thing I adore about the Canon EOS R is the weather sealing. They need to keep it with the Canon EOS R MK II. We’ve taken the Canon EOS R in snow, torrential rain, and loads of sand. It always kept working. And best of all, it retains that great feature that brings the shutter down over the sensor.

Let It Overheat! Don’t Give in to Idiotic YouTube Tests

Some of the YouTube tests aren’t practical, so I don’t think Canon should give into them. I have known some folks who shoot a single continuous take for an hour or so at 30p. But 60p? That doesn’t make any sense. The higher resolution video modes also shouldn’t be cropped. One of the biggest problems with the Canon EOS R was the video cropping mode.

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota, VW eye massive costs for EV shift

    Toyota is planning to spend big on batteries, in a bid to lead what is now a key automotive technology. On Tuesday (September 7) the world's number-one carmaker said it would spend $13.5 billion on battery tech and supplies by 2030. Masahiko Maeda is the company's chief technology officer.He says Toyota is aiming to slash the cost of its batteries by 30%, and increase their efficiency by the same amount. The company is seen as a front-runner to develop solid-state batteries, which should pack more power and charge faster. They could replace the lithium-ion batteries used today, though Toyota says development remains a challenge. Also Tuesday, Volkswagen warned that the cost of shifting to EVs and self-driving cars could be even higher than it previously thought. The world's number-two automaker has already set out plans to invest $178 billion by 2025. Speaking at the Munich car show, supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said that might not be enough. Even so, the German giant says it can fund the massive costs out of its current cash flows.

  • 5 Photographers Show Hong Kong in all its Mesmerizing Glory

    Hong Kong is a special place, especially for photography. Whether you shoot street or architecture, it's is the perfect hub for making compelling photographs. We've had the pleasure of receiving many submissions from photographers shooting in Hong Kong; we've published many of them. So when we decided to do a round-up of our favorites, we were almost spoilt for choice. But we got to our final selection in the end, and now it's time to share it with you.

  • Daily Crunch: Hyundai to provide hydrogen fuel cell versions of all commercial vehicles by 2028

    Your regular host Alex Wilhelm is AFK for the next few days, so I (Greg Kumparak) will be handling his newsletter duties. Most of TechCrunch took a lonnnnng weekend (Labor Day + a surprise all-company holiday bestowed upon us by the higher-ups to celebrate the arrival of new even-higher-ups), so let’s check in on what's happened since Alex last wrote. ProtonMail forced to log a user's IP: Privacy-minded email service ProtonMail does more than most alternatives to keep user data away from prying eyes, but it's not going to break the laws of its home country of Switzerland to do it.

  • Microsoft confirms investment in India's Oyo in a multi-year strategic deal to co-develop travel and hospitality products

    Microsoft has entered a “multi-year strategic alliance” with Oyo to work with the Indian startup to co-develop "next-generation" travel and hospitality products and tech. TechCrunch had reported that Microsoft was in talks to invest in Oyo and was exploring ways to provide its technologies to the Indian startup, which is one of the most valuable in the South Asian market. In a press statement, Microsoft confirmed that it has also made a strategic equity investment in Oyo, but didn’t disclose the amount.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Apple Releases the Next iPhone

    September has arrived and this is generally the month when smartphone giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) refreshes its bread-and-butter product -- the iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the 2021 iteration of its smartphone on Sept. 14 as it has announced an Apple Event will take place that day. If announced, the rumored iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a host of upgrades over last year's iPhone 12 in terms of connectivity, cameras, storage, battery, and other features.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Massive iPhone 14 leak is our first look at Apple’s notchless 2022 iPhone

    Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser is one of the most prolific Apple leakers of the last few years. Not all of his leaks have been accurate, but his track record is significantly better than most. But on Thursday, he took his leaks to a new level. The latest episode of Prosser’s YouTube show features … The post Massive iPhone 14 leak is our first look at Apple’s notchless 2022 iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes

    Carmakers are in a hurry to “fix” two electric car battery issues that buyers are concerned with more than anything else. One is the range and the second is charging anxiety. Drivers aren’t just worried about not having enough juice in the tank to get to their destination. They’re also concerned they’ll have to waste … The post This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a personalized news feed and collection of informational content called 'Microsoft Start,' which provides news from premium publishers. It offers breaking headlines and content based on user interest cutting on time lost in navigating notifications, validating sources, and switching devices. Microsoft Start is available on Microsoft Edge and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Chrome as a standalone website, as a mobile app on Android a

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Google Teams Up With Cisco WebEx to Make Videoconferences Easier

    (Bloomberg) -- With corporate workforces still reliant on virtual meetings -- and the delta variant delaying a return to the office -- videoconferencing rivals Google Meet and Cisco WebEx hope to make the process of logging in a little easier. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has agreed to support interoperability with Cisco Systems Inc. hardware devices. That means customers will be able to log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa, Google said Wednesday in a blog post. The pact

  • CoCoPIE helps lower end smartphones achieve high-end performance

    Xipeng Shen, CoCoPIE Co-Founder and CTO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how smart phones could become cheaper moving forward.&nbsp;

  • Apple Car Chief’s Departure Puts Its Next Big Thing in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- The abrupt departure of Apple Inc.’s top automotive executive imperils its efforts to develop a self-driving car, a project that’s been seen as one of the tech giant’s biggest bets. Doug Field, a Tesla Inc. veteran who joined Apple in 2018 to head up its car project, left Tuesday to become Ford Motor Co.’s chief advanced technology officer. The announcement, which came after Bloomberg first reported the news, made only passing reference to Field’s work at Apple. Field’s exit calls

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s crypto meltdown, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a rebound…

  • El Salvador's bitcoin rollout met with protests

    More than a thousand people protested against bitcoin in El Salvador's capital on Tuesday rallying against its adoption as currency there amid a bumpy digital rollout.Protestors started at least one fire and set off fireworks in front of the Supreme Court.The government deployed armed police in San Salvador to control the crowds.Gloria Martinez was among those who say Bitcoin is too risky."This is a law that came without consultation. It does not consider the interests of the general population. It is a law that has come in with vigour, without adequate technological infrastructure for it to be used well. It is a law that forces us to use a currency that is volatile.”Polls show many Salvadorans agree that bitcoin is not stable enough.And it may not have helped proponents when, earlier on Tuesday, those interested in downloading the Bitcoin digital wallet, called "Chivo" found it was unavailable on popular app stores.The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, tweeted out to companies like Apple to stock the app and Huawei later did.The app proved unable to cope with user registrations, so it was unplugged in order to increase its capacity.Eventually by late afternoon, Bukele was retweeting videos of people making bitcoin payments at retailers like Mcdonald’s and Starbucks.Ahead of its launch, El Salvador purchased some $20 million worth of Bitcoin, saying it's a way for ordinary people to invest in financial markets.Even still, the poorest may struggle to access the tech needed to make bitcoin work in a country where nearly half the population has no internet access, and many more with spotty connectivity.

  • Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has partnered with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real-time location system) solutions, to bring Over-The-Air wireless power solutions to European customers. TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. Additionally, TAGnology will provide Energous' wireless power solution

  • Microsoft warns Azure customers of flaw that could have permitted hackers access to data

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft warned some of its Azure cloud computing customers that a flaw discovered by security researchers could have allowed hackers access to their data. In a blog post from its security response team, Microsoft said it had fixed the flaw reported by Palo Alto Networks and it had no evidence malicious hackers had abused the technique. It said it had notified some customers they should change their login credentials as a precaution.