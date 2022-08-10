U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

Wishpond Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Video Conference Call and Earn-out Payments

·4 min read
  • WPNDF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it expects to release its Second Quarter Financial Statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022, before market open on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022.

Wishpond Logo (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.)
The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Pais, Chief Financial Officer.

Webinar Details:

Date:            

August 24, 2022



Time:            

10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET)



Webinar
Registration:  

https://bit.ly/WISH_Q2Results 



Dial-in:          

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)
+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)               



Meeting ID #:  

826 2886 7825

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

Earn-Out Payments

Further to the Company's news release dated March 1, 2021 with respect to the Company's acquisition of PersistIQ, Inc. (the "PersistIQ Acquisition"), the Company announces that it will pay an earn-out payment of US$547,638.60 (C$693,420.00) by the issuance of 1,076,405 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price per Common Share of C$0.6442 to the vendors in respect thereof in satisfaction of the third earn-out payment payable pursuant to the PersistIQ Acquisition.

Additionally, further to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2021 with respect to the Company's acquisition of certain assets and specific liabilities from AtlasMind Inc. (d/b/a Brax.io) (the "Brax Acquisition"), the Company announces that it will pay an earn-out payment of US$132,391.37 (C$169,355.00) by the issuance of 283,677 Common Shares at a deemed price per Common Share of C$0.597 to the vendors in respect thereof in satisfaction of the second earn-out payment payable pursuant to the Brax Acquisition.

Issuance of the earn-out Common Shares is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
"Ali Tajskandar"
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,700 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2022 on August 24, 2022, and host a conference call on the same day, such statements may represent forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such disclosed timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in accounting review, the availability of employees and consultants, and other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the preparation of the financial statements and attendance of the conference, among other factors, may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wishpond-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-video-conference-call-and-earn-out-payments-301603139.html

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c9755.html

