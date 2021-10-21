U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Wishpond Launches Zoom Integration

  • Wishpond Appointments product now connects seamlessly with Zoom

  • Wishpond Zoom App now available on the Zoom App Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs and businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce the integration of Zoom with Wishpond Appointments, and the availability of the Wishpond Zoom App in the Zoom App Marketplace. Wishpond Appointments now connects seamlessly with Zoom allowing Wishpond's 3,000+ customers to easily create virtual meetings for their next business call, important customer meeting, or consultation.

Wishpond (TSXV:WISH; OTCQX: WPNDF) (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.)
Wishpond (TSXV:WISH; OTCQX: WPNDF) (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.)

"Zoom integration is an important addition to our Appointments product," said Jordan Gutierrez, Wishpond's Chief Operating Officer. "Entrepreneurs and business owners can now set up virtual sales calls, customer meetings, or consultations – all in one simple step. Zoom Meetings integration complements Wishpond's 300+ other integrations including email, analytics, sales, payments, and other collaboration apps. We are very proud of our product development teams who continue to add new features and functionality to our all-in-one digital marketing platform."

Zoom Meetings is available out of the box for all merchants using Wishpond Appointments. Using Wishpond Appointments is simple and easy, and in just a few steps any business can start offering online appointment booking from the drag and drop landing page editor. By integrating with Zoom, a virtual meeting is created within Wishpond Appointments at the time of appointment booking, with the meeting link shared in the configurable customer emails making it simple and easy to join every meeting booked through Wishpond landing pages. Wishpond Appointments allows merchants to easily offer Zoom Meetings in the appointment booking flow providing an improved user experience and decreasing the number of potential 'no-shows'.

Wishpond customer Sharon Rottman, Founder of Shemesh Media and the popular ShemeshPhone product, commented, "Adding Appointments to Wishpond allows me to have appointment functionality integrated right into our Wishpond landing pages. The new addition of the Zoom Meeting feature is an improvement that will save us even more time."

Zoom is the leading virtual meeting platform used by more than 200 million users worldwide. Integrating with Zoom's secure, reliable video platform provides a seamless workflow and best in class industry solution for online meetings, with most merchants and customers already using Zoom today. The Zoom App Marketplace is an open and secure platform that allows third-party developers to build applications that leverage Zoom's video-first unified communications platform that spans video, voice, content sharing, and chat across desktop, mobile and workspaces. The Wishpond Zoom App can be found in the Zoom App Marketplace at: https://bit.ly/3G8uEka

Wishpond Appointments can be accessed at: https://www.wishpond.com/appointments

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ali Tajskandar
CEO and Director

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and therefore involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors including, but not limited to, the availability of funds, acceptance, integration, development and adoption of the Company's products, competition, general market conditions and risks outlined in the Company's publicly filed documents available on SEDAR could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wishpond-launches-zoom-integration-301405430.html

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

