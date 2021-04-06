U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,080.73
    +2.82 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,468.35
    -58.84 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,742.25
    +36.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.09
    +8.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.33
    +0.68 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.10
    +16.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0660 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0085 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    -0.3150 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,363.58
    -963.45 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    -2.56 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Wisk Aero sues Archer Aviation for alleged patent infringement, trade secret theft

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Wisk Aero, the air mobility company borne out of a joint venture between Kitty Hawk and Boeing, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Archer Aviation alleging patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation.

Wisk claims in the lawsuit that Archer perpetrated a “brazen theft” of confidential information and intellectual property. The lawsuit points to the design of Archer's first electric aircraft that was released in February, which Wisk says is a copy of one of its potential designs. That design was submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in January 2020, and Wisk alleges the similarities are too numerous to have been a coincidence.

Wisk further claims that during a forensic investigation it opened after Archer hired 10 former Wisk engineers, one of those hires secretly downloaded thousands of files before his departure. Another engineer also downloaded files, the suit alleges.

The information contained in the stolen files includes systems designs, test data, and aircraft designs, Wisk said in a blog posted Tuesday.

“As our Complaint explains, the design Archer disclosed above reflects its insider knowledge of Wisk’s extensive aerodynamic test and evaluation data based on years of experimentation and modeling,” the company said in the blog post. “The similarity in overall aircraft design further indicates Archer’s use of more detailed design features, including features related to aircraft propulsion, power management, avionics, flight control, and manufacturing methodology.”

Archer has snagged some major wins in 2021, including an announcement in February that it would merge with special purpose acquisition company Atlas Crest Investment Corp. for an equity valuation of $3.8 billion. Also in February, the Palo Alto, California-based startup landed a $1 billion order with United Airlines as a customer and investor.

“It’s regrettable that Wisk would engage in litigation in an attempt to deflect from the business issues that have caused several of its employees to depart," an Archer spokesperson said in an email to TechCrunch. The plaintiff raised these matters over a year ago, and after looking into them thoroughly, we have no reason to believe any proprietary Wisk technology ever made its way to Archer. We intend to defend ourselves vigorously."

The Archer spokesperson added that the company has "placed an employee on paid administrative leave in connection with a government investigation and a search warrant issued to the employee, which we believe are focused on conduct prior to the employee joining the company. Archer and three other Archer employees with whom the individual worked also have received subpoenas relating to this investigation, and all are fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The suit was filed with the California Northern District Court under case no. 5:21-cv-02450.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold futures tally a fourth straight session climb

    Gold futures on Tuesday logged a fourth climb in a row, the longest such streak since February, as a weaker U.S. dollar and a drop in Treasury yields boosted demand for the precious metal. Gold has been "struggling to compete for attention," but selling of the metal has "retreated as prices have dropped," said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Still, "we haven't seen any meaningful bargain hunting to date," he said. "Gold is likely to stay sidelined for as long as equities keep surging in anticipation of the economy re-opening." June gold rose $14.20, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,743 an ounce on Comex. That was the highest most-active contract settlement since Feb. 25, FactSet data show.

  • Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

    A Norwegian museum said Tuesday that a famous statue of a baby boy stomping his feet in anger has been removed from a park in the capital, Oslo, for repairs after someone vandalized it by trying to saw off its left ankle. The bronze Sinnataggen sculpture is considered a national treasure and is arguably the most famous work by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, who died in 1943 and has also designed the Nobel Peace Prize medal. It depicts a small angry boy and was most likely modeled in 1928, the Vigeland Museum said in a statement, adding that “someone tried to saw over the left ankle of the sculpture” early Tuesday.

  • ‘This is activism, not journalism’: Ari Fleischer slams media response to Georgia voting law

    The former White House press secretary discusses Georgia voting law, the MLB All-Star game and the crisis at the border on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

  • Covid passports: Entertainment venues air concerns over plans

    The entertainment industry has reservations about the idea of using certificates to open up venues.

  • McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it's 'stupid'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday “it's quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and other defining issues. Speaking in Kentucky, the GOP leader said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns.

  • S&P 500 treads water after touching record as investors weigh infrastructure plan

    The S&P 500 pulls back after hitting an intraday record Tuesday as investors weigh prospects for President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and a brightening outlook for the U.S. and global economy.

  • Top Positions in Peter Thiel's Portfolio (PYPL, FB)

    Learn about Peter Thiel’s investment portfolio, including his remaining stake in Facebook and his current startup investments, including Airbnb.

  • Futures Trader Burns Tyson With $200 Million Loss on Fake Cattle

    (Bloomberg) -- It took a while to notice, but Tyson Foods Inc. eventually realized late last year that more than 200,000 of its cattle seemed to have gone missing on a Washington state ranch.It turns out that they never existed. That’s the bizarre upshot from the collapse and bankruptcy of Easterday Ranches, which was under contract to house, raise and feed bovines for Tyson. All told, the episode cost the biggest U.S. meat company and another producer more than $200 million, and the rancher who gambled it away on cattle and corn futures may be headed for prison.Easterday Ranches in Pasco, Washington -- a real place with real animals formerly run by one Cody Easterday -- raised the kind of cattle that ideally weigh more than 1,000 pounds each, according to court papers. Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. paid the ranch millions of dollars for purchasing cattle on its behalf and fattening them for slaughter, an arrangement that dates from at least 2010.But five years ago, Easterday started sticking Tyson with phony invoices for never-purchased animals -- “ghost cattle,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice -- and used the proceeds to cover steep losses from risky futures trading, court papers show. Over the course of a decade, Cody Easterday lost money every year trading corn and cattle futures in his personal and business accounts, ultimately totaling more than $200 million, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Trading PlanThe CFTC filed suit against Easterday last week, alleging fraud. He used payments from Tyson to cover wrong-way bets and lied to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange about the ranch’s cattle inventory so he could keep trading, the agency alleges.The arrangement came tumbling down in late 2020, when Tyson discovered that Easterday’s books -- as well as its own -- were “significantly in error,” Tyson said in a lawsuit targeting the ranch. Specifically, Tyson discovered the 200,000 missing animals. Easterday copped to the billing scheme after being confronted by Tyson representatives, according to court papers.Easterday, 49, pleaded guilty last week to one count of wire fraud that cost Tyson and another, unnamed company $244 million, according to a Justice Department statement. He agreed to repay the sum and faces up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. Sentencing is set for August.Bad Gamble“Unfortunately, Cody was lured by the market and began very speculative commodity investing that was both unnecessary and uncontrolled,” Easterday’s defense attorney, Carl Oreskovich, said in emailed comments. “As with any gambler, he believed that he could and would repay the funds by wins in the commodities market, but that did not transpire.”After Tyson learned of the fake bills, the meat giant cut payments to the ranch, destroying its finances. Easterday Ranches filed for bankruptcy in February shortly after Tyson sued it. The cattle that did actually live at Easterday Ranches -- more than 50,000 -- nearly ran out of food before a bankruptcy judge stepped in.Tyson is seeking to recoup the lost funds and is working with its outside auditor on additional controls to prevent or detect this kind of situation in the future, a representative said in emailed comments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy Is Said to Be Under Pressure to Delay Euronext-Borsa Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting on Italy’s government to delay the acquisition of Borsa Italiana SpA by Euronext NV unless the Milan-based exchange is assured more autonomy and decision-making power, according to people familiar with the matter.The deal would create Europe’s largest listing venue, which Euronext has long maintained could become the backbone of a future European capital markets union.London Stock Exchange Group Plc in October agreed to sell Borsa to Euronext and two Italian lenders for more than 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion). Borsa has since developed concerns over the agreement because it would concentrate power in Paris instead of creating a pan-European market, the people said on condition of anonymity.Those concerns have now reached Italy’s parliament, where a related motion drawn up by parties from the ruling coalition will be debated on Wednesday. A draft document seen by Bloomberg calls for enhanced security for the country’s “strategic assets” and a more central role for Italy within Euronext.Regulatory ApprovalThe European Commission -- the European Union’s executive arm -- has approved Euronext as a buyer in the deal, and the company has said it expects to complete the purchase in the first half of this year. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and Italian market watchdog Consob is also examining the deal.Adding Borsa Italiana would give Euronext about a quarter of all equity and trading in Europe, with 28 of the Euro Stoxx 50 companies. That means Euronext would derive more than a third of its sales from Milan, a key reason the Italian side is pushing for a different distribution of power, the people said.Among the Italian requests are an investment plan that takes Borsa’s size and contribution into account, autonomy as part of a federation of European exchanges rather than a vertical model with Paris calling the shots, and a possible chairmanship of the managing board, the people said. In the current deal Italy was given chairmanship of the supervisory board.A spokesman for Euronext declined to comment on the parliamentary discussion. An Italian government spokesman and a Borsa Italiana spokesperson also declined to comment.Euronext made its bid for Borsa alongside Italy’s state-backed lender Cassa Depositi & Prestiti SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country’s biggest bank. The two would have stakes of 7.3% and 1.3% respectively.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence.

  • India court says ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case

    An Indian court on Tuesday said China's ByteDance must deposit around $11 million that authorities believe the company owes in an alleged case of tax evasion, a decision the government said bars the firm from using existing bank funds for other purposes. An Indian tax intelligence agency in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze accounts of ByteDance India as it investigated some of the firm's financial dealings. ByteDance, owner of the TikTok video app, has said in court it does not owe the tax government is demanding and does not agree with the tax authority's decision to freeze its accounts.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could See More Short-Covering as Traders Await Direction from Fed

    Rising rates may not have that much of an effect on gold over the short-run. Over the long-term, however, the tone will remain bearish.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • BP hits $35 billion net debt target well ahead of schedule

    Energy group BP said on Tuesday it expects to have hit its $35 billion net debt target in the first quarter of this year, sooner than expected and paving the way for it to deliver on its promise of buying back shares. "This is a result of earlier than anticipated delivery of disposal proceeds combined with very strong business performance during the first quarter," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a statement. Shares in the London-based company, which had previously expected to reach the net debt target in around the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022, rose as much as 3% to 299 pence in early trade on news it would reach the target sooner.

  • Suez Agrees to $1.9 Billion Australian Sale to Cleanaway

    (Bloomberg) -- Suez SA agreed to sell its Australian business to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., with completion conditional on further talks about its own takeover by Veolia Environnement SA.Suez signed a deal to sell its recycling and recovery business in Australia to Melbourne-based Cleanaway for A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion), the French water and waste-treatment firm said in a statement Tuesday. Under the terms, Suez can terminate the deal by May 6 if it gets taken over by Veolia, Cleanaway said in a filing.The arrangement leaves room for Suez to maneuver its own fate in its seven-month battle to convince shareholders that Veolia’s takeover offer is too low. Veolia bought almost 30% of Suez in October with a plan to absorb the whole company and create a new global leader in the sector.“We’re continuing to seek a friendly, negotiated solution with Veolia” with the aim of finding a solution by April 20, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said on a conference call Tuesday. The valuation of the Suez asset sales, including in Australia, show that Veolia’s takeover offer, which it has resolutely maintained since October, “isn’t sufficient,” he said.Veolia said in a statement that Suez’s agreement to sell the Australian business creates another obstacle to a negotiated solution that will have a “negative impact” on its takeover offer. The company will continue to use “all legal means to prevent the sale of these strategic assets,” according to Veolia’s statement. Poison PillSuez on March 21 put forward a solution that would involve Veolia paying at least 20 euros ($23.63) per share -- 2 euros more than its offer -- and selling on over half of the company to Ardian SAS and Global Infrastructure Partners. It gave Veolia until April 20 to negotiate on that proposal.Alternatively, Suez wants a 22.50 euros per share bid by May 5, following which it would remove a so-called poison pill that’s meant to deter Veolia.Beyond that date, a legal mechanism has been put in place that would prevent any buyer from selling Suez’s French water assets until September 2024. It’s meant to complicate Veolia’s ability to resolve antitrust concerns after any deal unless it decides to sell its own French water business.Suez shares rose 0.3% in Paris trading, while Veolia was unchanged. Cleanaway surged 16% in Australia.The agreement with Cleanaway values Suez’s Australian assets at 12.9 times 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company said. Given that Suez currently trades at about 8.5 times its Ebitda, the Australian deal shows the company is worth more than 20 euros a share, Chief Financial Officer Julian Waldron said.If no agreement is found with Veolia in the coming weeks, other asset sales can’t be ruled out, the Suez chairman said.Veolia or any other company can also make a higher bid for Suez’s Australian assets by April 21. If the deal between Suez and Cleanaway isn’t completed, the Australian utility will still acquire a portfolio of two landfills and five transfer stations in the Sydney region for A$501 million, the companies said.If the Australia deal is completed, it would make Cleanaway among the largest waste treatment operators in the country. It’s still currently searching for a new chief executive after longtime leader Vik Bansal announced plans to step down following an investigation into his workplace conduct.Cleanaway said it plans to raise new equity to partially fund the deal.(Updates with Veolia comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘We’re seeing widespread frothiness, bubbles, risk-taking and leverage,’ warns ‘Dr. Doom’ on state of stock-market

    Prominent academic Nouriel Roubini, a professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business, explains in an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired Tuesday that risk-taking on Wall Street is reaching dangerous levels, in his view.