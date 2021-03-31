U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,895.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,922.00
    +43.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.00
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.21
    -0.34 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -0.78 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5780
    +0.2250 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,195.95
    +138.48 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.94
    +15.46 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,748.77
    -23.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Wisk will start testing its 'air taxi' implementation later this year

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

It has been three years since we got our first look at Cora, an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that counts Google co-founder Larry Page among its backers. Last year, Wisk, the company behind Cora, announced an MOU with New Zealand to move toward passenger trials but didn't say when those would happen. 

Now Wisk has announced that it's progressing through New Zealand's Airspace Integration Trials program, and expects to begin implementation later this year. Wisk tells FlightGlobal that the "implementation" phase will not include passenger flights at first, instead it's focused on collecting data to help safely integrate drones like Cora — which relies on three flight computers to do all the piloting — into airspace systems.

Wisk CEO Gary Gysin said in a statement that New Zealand is "uniquely positioned as a leader for autonomous UAM integration trials" due to its "relatively uncongested airspace and the innovative culture of early adoption," as well as flexibility for remotely piloted aircraft. Planning for the passenger flights in Canterbury that were announced last year continues, but there's still no date for when they might start.

Recommended Stories

  • Snap is reportedly working on AR Spectacles and a selfie drone

    The company could show off smart glasses with built-in displays in May.

  • Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny selfie screen on the back

    Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to utilize Samsung's more powerful ISOCELL GN2 sensor for its main camera, and to get the most out of it, the device packs a small screen next to the rear cameras for higher-quality selfies.

  • Aurora is helping Volvo develop autonomous semi trucks

    Volvo has selected Aurora to help it develop Level 4 autonomous trucks for carrying cargo across North America.

  • Google is testing its replacement for third-party cookies

    FLoC is officially in fashion.

  • Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

    The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup has a generator that can power your tools, and even a small scale construction site. So of course, we made pizza bagels with it.

  • 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' goes away forever on March 31st

    As Super Mario's 35th anniversary comes to end, some titles will be leaving the Nintendo eShop and retailers forever.

  • Nested, the UK-based 'modern' estate agent, raises additional £5M to improve the home-selling experience

    Nested, the London-based startup that is using technology to build a "modern" estate agency and improve the home-selling experience, has raised an additional £5 million. Backing comes from Axel Springer, alongside previous backers Balderton Capital and Northzone. Described as a "strategic investment," Nested co-founder and CEO Matt Robinson tells TechCrunch that the round brings the "vast industry experience and resources" of Axel Springer to the board, in advance of a U.K. nationwide launch this year -- meaning that the proptech is expanding beyond its current footprint of London.

  • Disney+ will start shooting 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in April

    Disney+ is delaying the start of production on its 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series to April, but it's also providing a look at the expanded cast.

  • Virgin Galactic’s VSS Imagine is its shiny, next-gen spaceship

    Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip III will start ground tests later this year. It’s an eye-catching vessel, finished with a mirror-like material that’s meant to reflect its surroundings. The coating also offers thermal protection.

  • Google's new experimental app can scan and categorize your documents

    Stack is a powerful new document scanner for Android from Google's Area 120 incubator.

  • Verizon will shut down its 3G network in 2022

    This is the final delay.

  • China's strong factory growth in March bolsters economic recovery

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from 50.6 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 13th straight month. "The latest official PMI surveys suggest that after being hit by virus disruptions earlier in the year, growth bounced back strongly this month," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, in a note to clients after the data release. Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break, but this year millions of workers stayed put due to COVID-19 fears, which led to an earlier-than-usual resumption of business at factories.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Soft

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we dance around the crucial 1.3750 level yet again.

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after three straight monthly decreases. That, along with the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, has led economists to predict the economy will experience its best performance in nearly four decades this year.

  • Saudi Firms to Cut Dividends For Prince’s $1.3 Trillion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed companies, including energy giant Aramco, will reduce their dividends and redirect the money to the local economy as the crown prince tries to get his economic overhaul plan back on track.Minority shareholders of Aramco -- the world’s biggest oil company and 98% owned by the kingdom -- will still get dividends, Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, said. Investors in other firms will profit because stock prices will rise as the extra investment boosts the economy, he said.Twenty-four firms such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, contributing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years, he said.The new plan comes after last year’s coronavirus pandemic and oil market turmoil created a double crisis for Saudi Arabia, setting back the 35-year-old’s goals to boost the non-oil economy and slash unemployment.The companies will benefit from extra subsidies and the ability to lobby for law changes, the prince said. The Saudi stock market was up 1.5% at 10.43 a.m. in Riyadh, while Aramco shares gained 1.4%.“What we’re trying to create is growth in Saudi Arabia: growth in GDP, more jobs in Saudi Arabia, more income to the Saudi government and a better life for Saudis,” Prince Mohammed said Tuesday during a night-time briefing with journalists in Riyadh. “That will not harm the shareholders of those companies because instead of getting dividends in cash, you’re going to get growth in the stock market.”Radical TransformationCutting dividends for reinvestment purposes is not necessarily negative news for investors in Saudi markets, according to Hedi Ben Mlouka, chief executive officer at FIM Partners in Dubai.“You’ll lose on the dividend yield but you’ll gain on growth momentum,” he said to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “That’s the way any long-term investor should look at it. This is a country going through transformation. You need to accept change like this that is radical.”The 5 trillion riyals from private firms is part of a 27 trillion-riyal investment strategy Prince Mohammed outlined for the next 10 years. Central government spending will account for around 10 trillion riyals, while the sovereign wealth fund previously announced that it plans to invest 3 trillion riyals on top of that.Read more: Saudi Jobs for Saudis Is Crown Prince’s Generational ChallengeAnother 4 trillion riyals will come from private investments, while the final 5 trillion riyals will come from ordinary consumer spending.Diversify the EconomyThe announcement underlined the extent to which the prince’s focus is turning domestic as he tries to diversify the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and create enough jobs for the kingdom’s youthful population. It also showed that the government is counting on the struggling private sector to boost growth -- which has long depended primarily on state spending.“It’s definitely a squeeze on businesses, to mandate domestic investment,” said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “He’s seeing multiple generations of shared savings as his and his generation’s to spend, and so the gamble is that he’s going to be able to deploy this and jump-start a post-oil era.”The government is still negotiating with other companies to join the program, but around 60% of the 5 trillion riyals will come from Aramco and Sabic alone.“The dividend of the stakeholder for Aramco is going to be stable,” the crown prince said. “We promised them that, and we are going to keep our promise.”The Saudi government promised before Aramco’s initial public offering in late 2019 that minority investors would get their share of a $75 billion annual dividend regardless of the oil price. That payout would last for at least five years, the government said.Aramco increased borrowing last year, even as crude prices fell, to keep up payouts to both the state and stock-market investors.The company already has a huge capital expenditure plan, saying it would spend $35 billion this year.‘Going to Sell’In return for the firms’ participation, “we’re going to give them subsidies, we’re going to change the laws as they wish and we’re going to do their wish list to make that happen,” Prince Mohammed said.He also said that the kingdom’s wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, would look to sell off some of its local holdings in order to support new investments.Read more - What Now for Saudi Arabia’s Planned $2 Trillion Fund?“We shouldn’t keep our share forever, whatever mature investment we have, we’re going to sell,” the prince said. “So if you own 70% of a company then that’s wrong -- PIF would own 30% of that company and they will sell that 40%.”Last year the PIF completed the sale of its 70% stake in Sabic to Aramco, in a deal that raised about $70 billion. The PIF holds large stakes in many Saudi companies, most notable Saudi Telecom Co and National Commercial Bank. The prince didn’t comment on any specific asset sales the PIF was planning.Overall, 90% of the 27 trillion-riyal plan will come from within Saudi Arabia, he said. Around 2 trillion riyals is expected to come from foreign investment, including from the Middle East and Western and Asian investors. That would translate to more than $50 billion of foreign investment per year, compared to $4.6 billion in 2019.“Yes, it’s ambitious. Yes we’ve said a lot of ambitious things in the past four years,” said the crown prince. “I believe we can deliver that in the next 10 years.”(Adds stock-market reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Sinks 31% in Setback to London Effort to Lure IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc shares plunged as much as 31%, the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. initial public offering, dealing a blow to London’s efforts to establish itself as a hub for technology listings in the wake of Brexit.The stock dropped 23% to 299.55 pence at 9:49 a.m. in London after the 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) sale, which was priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Trading was halted twice for several minutes due to volatility.The deal quickly ran aground after Deliveroo’s bankers, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., began taking orders last week. Some of the U.K.’s largest asset managers said they wouldn’t buy the stock because the company’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices. And the shares were being marketed at a time when investors have shifted away from the fast-growing companies that fared well during pandemic lockdowns.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K. compared to, say, the U.S., that’s for sure,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “Then you have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Beset by concerns about its dual-class shareholder structure and worker rights, Deliveroo is the first of London’s top five deals this year not to price at the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. Its plunge marks the biggest opening drop for a U.K. listing in decades.Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.Rising yields on U.S. Treasuries in March triggered a rotation out of growth stocks, a category Deliveroo falls into. “The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse after still growth-dominated SPACs had taken a breather earlier this month,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”And U.S. peer Doordash Inc. has slumped 23% this month, while European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE have also fallen this year as the vaccine rollout raised hopes of economies reopening.Deliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock. It’s the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it could receive proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Lockdowns contributed to massive growth for Deliveroo and its peers. Orders on the platform grew 64% last year, but it hasn’t managed to turn that growth into full-year profit just yet. The company’s 2020 adjusted Ebitda was a loss of 11.8 million pounds, according to the prospectus, still narrower than the 226.9 million-pound loss a year earlier.“If forced to offer more traditional employee benefits, like company pension contributions, Deliveroo’s already thin margins would struggle to climb, and the road to profitability would look very tough indeed,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.Tech HubLike THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Some investors balked at the dual-class structure, which will allow Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Yet, London may soon do away with the so far sacrosanct “one share, one vote” principle for premium listings, as it is one of several proposed changes to the U.K. listing rules in a bid to attract more high-growth offerings.Deliveroo was supposed to be an important deal for the City of London, which is working hard to boost its credentials as a listing venue for tech companies that can compete with heavyweights New York and Hong Kong. Its efforts were boosted on Tuesday when homegrown unicorn Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., a DNA sequencing firm, said it plans to list in London this year.Overall, the post-Brexit charm offensive had been paying off. IPOs have now raised more than 7 billion pounds in London this year, marking the city’s best-ever first quarter, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliveroo’s market value of 7.6 billion pounds at the offering price makes it one of the U.K.’s largest traded tech companies.If there is enough demand, underwriters have the option to sell additional shares an increase the deal size by as much as 10%.Goldman and JPMorgan are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates with commentary throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as U.S. Treasury Yields Climb to 14-Month High

    The move higher in yields comes amid increasing talk of inflation, as the U.S. economy starts to bounce back.

  • Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change

    Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit issued a false news release claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as "Voltswagen of America" in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said. Volkswagen came under criticism on social media for its misleading news release, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia announces $1.3 trillion private sector investment push led by Aramco, SABIC

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince said oil firm Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC would lead investments of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by the local private sector by 2030 under a programme announced on Tuesday for economic diversification. The move aims to mobilise the Gulf Arab state's private sector to help wean the economy off its reliance on oil exports, which still account for more than half the state's income, and develop new sectors to help create jobs for millions of Saudis. This is part of 12 trillion riyals worth of investments planned by 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks.