Wisr Limited's (ASX:WZR) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Wisr Limited's (ASX:WZR) future prospects. Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$20m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$20m, the AU$48m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Wisr will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Consumer Finance analysts is that Wisr is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$827k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 115% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Wisr's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Wisr is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

