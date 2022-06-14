Wistron Medical Technology Dives Deep into Digital Health and Precision Medicine Markets with its Forward-Looking Tech Services

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wistron Medical Technology (WMT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wistron Corporation, which has vowed to take Wistron's more than 20 years' experience and networks in information and communication technology (ICT) design and manufacturing into the field of digital health and precision medicine.

WMT digitizes healthcare information and facilitates a cloud-based, light-weight dialysis management system—BestShape Chronic Kidney Disease Care, which transmits warnings when detecting a drop of blood pressure in terminal-stage renal patients by using AI technology. It provides great support to front-line health workers and makes optimal care possible.

With holistic medicine in mind, WMT also launched a healthcare platform, Health 365, which brings medical institutions and the healthcare industry together, hoping to provide comprehensive chronic disease care to chronic patients and senior groups and medical services to enterprise employees, so as to create an inclusive health ecosystem in their country.

Developing precision medicine that enables superior healthcare quality and outcomes has become a global trend. WMT is cooperating with the Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital to develop a digital pathology platform powered by Intel's OpenVINO open-source toolkit: OWL. Based on FHIR and mCODE specifications and on disease detection algorithms driven by AI, it produces structured reporting that saves doctors considerable time in writing pathology reports. It is also an industry first that OWL makes possible pathology-slide browsing and/or labeling and doctors' online meetings, shortening the time needed for data cleaning and lesion labeling and optimizing the quality of AI models.

Taiwan is a pivotal partner in the global semiconductor and ICT supply chains, and its high-quality medical services and technologies are also widely recognized. The combination of the two is a forward-looking medical technology island.

Wistron Medical Technology Corporation: https://en.wistronmedtech.com/

Medical Taiwan DigitalGO: https://virtual.medicaltaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html

