Within3 Reimagines Life Science Communications to Address Insight Gaps with Industry-first, Holistic Platform

Within3 Select, Connect, and Discover follow strategic path creating the Insights Management Platform

CLEVELAND and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within3's hybrid engagement platform is proven to increase the volume, quality, and value of insights generated by life science innovators, their key opinion leaders, patients, and other stakeholders. That's why multidisciplinary teams in the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies use Within3 to run engagement programs like advisory boards, congress huddles, and publication planning.

The Within3 Insights Management Platform (PRNewsfoto/Within3)
The Within3 Insights Management Platform (PRNewsfoto/Within3)

Thousands of engagements revealed pain points across life science teams – data disseminated in disparate locations or silos, void of input from the most appropriate stakeholders - leaving the need for well-informed, fast answers to guide strategies unfilled.

The result is the insight gap: a problem that leads companies to base decisions on old or incomplete data, wasting billions of dollars and years of work.

Solving the Insight Gap at Every Stage of the Product Development Lifecycle

Within3 Select, Connect and Discover combine insights gathered from each phase of the product life cycle on platform to identify the right people, engage them and deliver answers. It solves the insights gap at every stage of the product development lifecycle, from planning, recruiting, and engaging to analyzing, product launch, and beyond.

Within3 Select identifies the right physicians, patients, stakeholders, key industry leaders, and associated experts, for the right problem at the right time.

Within3 Connect is a better way for pharmaceutical, medtech and life sciences companies to converse with the people who matter most. It's a hybrid communication platform that gives stakeholders the freedom to engage anytime, anywhere, on any connected device. It provides an environment that prioritizes participant schedules.

Life science innovators using Connect regularly report substantial gains in KOL participation, actionable insights and acceleration of regulatory submissions, responses or guideline publication.

Within3 Discover consolidates insights gathered across the enterprise and in the field into one place. Proprietary AI-powered natural language processing enables life science companies to understand key concepts, scientific trends, and sentiment, unlocking answers that drive positive business outcomes.

"As it stands today, the process of gathering insights, let alone the right ones, can take months. In that time a great deal can happen to compromise the information obtained, making it outdated or obsolete and driving up cost with each iteration," says Within3 CEO Lance Hill. "With multiple systems from different vendors in each phase of the process, teams are faced with inconsistent outcomes, and ultimately, very isolated execution tactics as opposed to a cohesive strategy."

More than ever, global enterprises, especially life science organizations, need insights from the right experts to work effectively and efficiently in a dynamic marketplace where in-person access is not assured and speed-to-market is critical to success.

The Within3 Insights Management Platform provides precisely this.

