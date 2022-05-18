U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    -15.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,348.00
    -92.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,861.50
    -74.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.90
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.67
    -0.92 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.20
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.36
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2358
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4090
    +0.1120 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,961.37
    -1,567.97 (-5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.78
    -24.90 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,273.11
    -638.09 (-2.37%)
     

Withings doubles down on the classy with ScanWatch Horizon

Haje Jan Kamps
·2 min read

I tried out the brand new Withings ScanWatch about six months ago, and concluded that it was a great smartwatch for people who prioritize their health over wearing a tiny iPhone-like device on their wrists. Today, the French company announced a classier-looking version of the same watch, borrowing design language from dive watches of yore.

As an avid scuba diver, I'm always a little confused by "dive watches". Sure, the 10-bar water resistance means that you can go to 100 meters (300 ft), which is deeper than any recreational diver would -- but if you're going to those depths, you'd be well advised to bring a real dive computer along. Still, the style is snazzy; the luminescent watch face and the rotating bezel make it look even less like a smart watch, which is a bonus, if you, like me, care about such things.

Carrying a $499 price tag, it isn't cheap, but with an impressive set of health-focused features and good looks, it's still reasonably priced. The watch can go up to a month on a single charge, and can run ECGs, heart rate and O2 sensors, activity tracking and sleep tracking.

“The luxury design and robust health features of ScanWatch Horizon are a great complement to the existing ScanWatch line and we are delighted to bring it to the U.S.,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. “Sophisticated health devices that monitor advanced vitals do not have to look like hospital equipment. With the original ScanWatch, the elegant Rose Gold version and now ScanWatch Horizon, we have a style option to meet every fashion preference, social occasion and budget.”

Available in blue and green. Image Credits: Withings.

Indeed. The watches are available from today, priced at $499, and come with blue or green watch face backgrounds.

