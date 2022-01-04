U.S. markets closed

Withings launches an even smarter scale to measure you from top to toe

Haje Jan Kamps
·2 min read

Your bathroom scales have been capable of telling you more than your weight for a while, and Withings is one of the companies leading the charge on that front (since 2009). Today, the company announced its Withings Body Scan, which continues the company's bid for being your measure-all-the-things-about-yourself brand of choice. In addition to weight, the $299 slate of glass promises to measure an ECG, segmental body composition, and keep an eye on your nerve activity.

Because the scale is promising at-home ECG, the device has to go through a more rigorous FDA approval process. The same process caused a lengthy delay in the company's ScanWatch -- which offers an on-wrist ECG feature -- making it to U.S. shores, compared to its European launch.

The new Body Scan adds a few funky new features to the otherwise familiar-looking scale from Withings. The product, which contains four weight sensors, promises body weight accuracy to within 50 grams (or, for a 200-pound person, accuracy to an impressive 0.025%). The device also has 14 ITO electrodes within the platform and four stainless steel electrodes in a retractable handle. Together, those sensors gather data for the six-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis.

Body Scan promises daily analysis of data associated with health conditions, including heart rate, "vascular age," and the aforementioned ECG measurement. The flurry of electrodes means that Body Scan can pull off some fun party tricks, including using multi-frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to measure overall body composition. Beyond the standard body fat percentage you may have seen on its old scale, the Body Scan can also measure water percentage, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass. It further promises to be able to offer more granular readings for individual body parts, including torso, arms and legs.

Seen in the context of the company's other product offerings, including under-mattress sleep trackers, smart blood pressure cuffs, body temperature sensors and its growing line of smart health fitness sensors, the Body Scan is an obvious brand extension.

On top of the hardware products, Withings is extending its in-app health coaching. The company enables its users to access coaching, clinical specialists and personalized nutrition, and exercise plans help them reach their health goals. The app also lets users export a health snapshot with historical data, which will be particularly useful for people who like to take a more active role in their health alongside their nutritionists, trainers and health professionals.

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
