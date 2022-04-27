Withings' ScanWatch Horizon will finally arrive in the US on May 17th

At long last, Withings is releasing the ScanWatch Horizon in the US — several months after its debut. The diving watch-inspired hybrid wearable will be available in the country on May 17th for $500 with either a blue or green dial. Withings didn't explain the reason for the long wait (it also missed an early 2022 target), but it initially had to hold for FDA clearance for the signature ECG feature.

The ScanWatch Horizon is Withings' bid to court watch buyers who want smart features without giving up the artisanship of an upscale (if not truly luxurious) conventional timepiece. You'll get the previously mentioned ECG sensor as well as activity, blood oxygen, heart rate and sleep tracking, all of which is tucked into a tiny display on an otherwise traditional-looking watch face.

However, design is everything here. You'll find a tasteful steel case and scratch-resistant sapphire glass that look they'd belong on the wrist of a yacht enthusiast. And yes, the Horizon could serve as a real diver's watch with a 10 ATM (100m, or 328ft) water rating. No one will mistake it for a Rolex or Patek Philippe, but you could wear it on formal occasions without receiving disapproving glances. Think of it as decidedly more affordable, if feature-limited. alternative to TAG Heuer's Connected watches.