WithMe Health Earns Full URAC Accreditation For Both Pharmacy Benefit Management And Drug Therapy Management

·3 min read

URAC's seals of accreditation demonstrate the highest level of commitment to quality care

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WithMe Health, Inc. ('WithMe Health" or simply "WithMe"), a modern PBM and personalized medication guidance digital health company, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditations in both Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and Drug Therapy Management (DTM).

WithMe Health - A Better Medication Experience
WithMe Health - A Better Medication Experience

WithMe Health is tackling the rise in pharmacy spend, creating a better medication experience for members and clients.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, WithMe Health has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes, and better patient outcomes.

WithMe Health is tackling the rise in pharmacy spend and creating a better medication experience for its members and clients. Through personalized medication guidance, WithMe is tackling utilization--not just price--by engaging members across their medication journey. WithMe's medication guidance services are automatically included as part of its PBM solution at no extra cost or can be added as an overlay to a client's existing PBM to provide oversight of the PBM and a more engaging member experience.

"Earning these accreditations from URAC through its rigorous review of our business and operations is critical to demonstrating to our many stakeholders WithMe's commitment to the highest standards of pharmacy benefits management and medication guidance. This is also a testament to the expertise and tremendous efforts of our team," said Joe Murad, President & CEO of WithMe Health.

"URAC accreditation shows that WithMe Health is a pharmacy benefit management organization able to adhere to standards that cover important aspects of care such as claims processing, developing proper drug formulary, and consumer access," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

In reference to WithMe's medication guidance services and DTM, Griffin continues, "By meeting rigorous quality standards and measures, URAC has accredited WithMe Health as a recognition of its ability to adhere to the best practices related to factors such as coordinated care, counseling and education, and consumer protection."

About WithMe Health

WithMe Health's mission is to create a significantly better medication experience for all our members, putting their health and needs first as they navigate the complexity of medications. We offer our clinical expertise to members and their trusted providers to save them money and to improve their health. We're unsatisfied with the status quo in pharmacy benefits management and medication guidance. WithMe Health knows that we can provide an easier and more personalized, cost-effective, and equitable experience for members, while helping our clients--those who provide pharmacy benefits--make a more impactful investment in their members' health.

For more information visit www.withmehealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Related Links
http://www.withmehealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/withme-health-earns-full-urac-accreditation-for-both-pharmacy-benefit-management-and-drug-therapy-management-301498216.html

SOURCE WithMe Health LLC

